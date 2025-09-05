What just happened? Lenovo has revealed more details about its Legion Go 2 gaming handheld at IFA in Berlin, following its initial announcement at CES 2025 in January. The updated device delivers several notable upgrades over its predecessor, including a faster processor, an improved display, expanded RAM, higher storage options, and a larger battery. Lenovo has also refined the design and ergonomics, aiming to make the new model more comfortable and user-friendly than the original.

The Legion Go 2 features an 8.8-inch OLED display with a 1,920 × 1,200 resolution and a variable refresh rate ranging from 30 Hz to 144 Hz. Lenovo will offer two configurations: a base model powered by AMD's Z2 APU and a premium version equipped with the more powerful Z2 Extreme. The device supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.

The second-generation Legion Go houses a 74Wh battery with support for up to 65W fast charging. It also includes a TF card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack for high-quality, low-latency audio. Connectivity options cover Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while additional hardware features include dual stereo speakers and a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button.

On the outside, the Legion Go 2 introduces several design changes, including a sleeker form factor than the first-generation model, larger fan vents and power button, and a unified rear air intake. The device measures 0.9 inches thick and weighs 710 grams without the detachable TrueStrike controllers; attaching them increases the thickness to 1.66 inches and the weight to 920 grams.

Lenovo has also redesigned the detachable TrueStrike controllers with a stronger emphasis on ergonomics and handling. According to the company, the new controllers feature a smarter button layout than the outgoing model. They are less bulky than their predecessors but still retain familiar elements such as Hall Effect joysticks and a built-in touchpad.

The Legion Go 2 will launch in October starting at $1,049, a steep jump from the original Legion Go's $700 launch price. That starting figure is almost certainly for the base model with the Z2 APU and 16GB of RAM, while the top-tier version with the Z2 Extreme and 32GB of memory will likely cost considerably more.