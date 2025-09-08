WTF?! Factories in China have reportedly started producing custom RTX 5090 graphics cards equipped with 128GB of GDDR7 memory. This represents a significant upgrade over the stock models, which come with only 32GB of VRAM. The modified variants are priced at an eye-popping 1,850 yuan (approximately $13,200), a massive markup compared with the RTX 5090's official $1,999 MSRP in the US.

An Nvidia system management interface screenshot posted by tipster I_Leak_VN appears to show the modified card with 128GB of memory running driver version 550.144.03. If the screenshot is accurate, it would be welcome news for professionals and AI companies, who are the intended audience for an upgraded GPU like this.

Gamers, however, are unlikely to benefit much from the extra RAM and would be better off investing their money elsewhere.

No further details about the modification have been revealed, and some observers have questioned the legitimacy of the screenshot. According to social media discussions, the only feasible way to fit 128GB of VRAM on an RTX 5090 PCB is by combining multiple high-capacity GDDR7 memory dies across dual-sided circuit boards.

Another fun 5090 128G prototype 😂 super limited with ~13.2k USD price 😂 pic.twitter.com/d0ypVglfII – I_Leak_VN (@I_Leak_VN) September 7, 2025

However, GDDR7 is currently available only in 16Gb and 24Gb densities, which translates to 2GB or 3GB of memory per module, allowing a maximum of 96GB on a dual-sided board. It remains unclear whether semiconductor manufacturers in China have started producing 32Gb modules, or if modders employed another method to cram 128GB of VRAM onto an RTX 5090.

Regardless of the legitimacy of this particular product, Chinese modders have recently begun producing custom Nvidia-based graphics cards for AI workloads. Earlier this year, one group showcased a 96GB variant of the RTX 4090, which normally ships with only 24GB of GDDR6X memory in its stock form.

Last year, an RTX 4090D with 48GB of VRAM and an RTX 4080 Super with 32GB of VRAM were advertised for rent on AutoDL, a Chinese cloud computing platform that leases servers for AI workloads. The modded 4090D reportedly cost around $2,500 – a significant premium over the standard 24GB model's official 12,999 yuan ($1,815) MSRP in China.