Why it matters: When was the last time you bought a single song on a physical medium? For most people, the answer is probably decades ago – or maybe never. A new startup, however, is hoping to change that. They've got a lot going them, and one giant hurdle that could wreck everything.

Tiny Vinyl specializes in creating miniature versions of traditionally-pressed music records. Each single measures four inches – enough for one song (four minutes) per side. The company said the format is perfect for singles or special releases.

Records can be played on most manual turntables at 33 RPM, so long as the tonearm can reach the center of the platter. The company said both the packaging and the vinyl color is customizable, and that they are better for the environment than a standard LP due to the amount of material used (15g per Tiny Vinyl versus 140g for a standard record).

Tiny Vinyl leverages several selling points including consumers' ongoing love for music, nostalgia tied to vinyl records, and the growing trend of miniature products. Being smaller means they will also consume less space on store shelves – an added bonus considering how costly retail space can be.

About the only thing Tiny Vinyl has going against it right now is pricing. A quick check of Target's website revealed a variety of records available to pre-order spanning virtually every genre – all priced at $14.99 each. That is a lot to pay for two songs (it wasn't long ago that an entire album used to sell for around $15), and could very well limit Tiny Vinyl to the niche / collectibles category for most. I might consider picking up a couple but it would only be those with artwork I absolutely adore and would want to display on a shelf.

According to Tiny Vinyl's website, the pint-sized records will be a Target exclusive although the company does mention the possibility of using them as concert merch or for special promotions.