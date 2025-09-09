A hot potato: Are you a fan of the AI Mode that is now the first option underneath Google's Search bar? Probably not, but it doesn't really matter if you love it or hate it: Google has hinted that it will be making this the default for Search, replacing the classic mode.

With AI Mode, Google uses its Gemini LLM to produce conversational answers to users' search queries, rather than the expected list of links. Google is also adding agentic features to this mode, such as helping book dinner reservations, tickets, and other appointments.

Like so many artificial intelligence features, the response to AI Mode has been mixed – there are plenty of people performing searches on how to remove it as an option. But Google has spent a lot of money on its AI features, and it really wants people to use them.

On Friday, Logan Kilpatrick, lead product manager for Google AI Studio, posted a message on X about AI Mode becoming more accessible at the new google.com/AI URL. Another user said that the mode should be the default for Search, to which Kilpatrick replied "soon :)".

soon : ) – Logan Kilpatrick (@OfficialLoganK) September 5, 2025

Google Search vice president Robby Stein tried to downplay the concerns and Kilpatrick's comments. He noted that he "wouldn't read too much into this. we're focusing on making it easy to access AI Mode for those who want it."

wouldn't read too much into this. we're focusing on making it easy to access AI Mode for those who want it – Robby Stein (@rmstein) September 7, 2025

Google said in late July that AI Mode had "very positive feedback" and "already has over 100 million monthly active users in the US and India."

Beyond the people who would simply rather not use AI Mode, making it the default would almost certainly result in the dire situation of AI destroying the internet's business model even worse.

In May, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince warned that AI summaries and zero-click searches were driving traffic away from publishers and killing the business model of the web that has sustained content creators for the last 15+ years.

In July, it was reported that Google's AI Overviews had cut link clicks by almost 50%. If Google makes AI Mode the default, it will exacerbate the situation.

Some may argue that they appreciate being able to find answers without clicking through several websites, but in addition the hallucination problem, smaller independent websites – especially those that AI companies don't partner with – aren't going to create new content when they get paid nothing or almost nothing for doing so. We could end up with only a handful of massive, corporation-owned sites – visited by fewer and fewer people – that make most of their money from AI companies paying to scrape their content.