Editor's take: Canon is looking to cash in on the viral moment that point-and-shoot cameras are experiencing thanks in part to social media but by most accounts, they're going about it all wrong.

The Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A is a new version of the original 360 HS, which was released way back in 2016. Although nearly a decade has passed, not much has changed hardware-wise between the two shooters. If anything, the new version is actually less desirable than the original.

The HS A features a 20.1 megapixel 1/2.3-inch CMOS image sensor and a DIGIC 4+ image processor, the exact same hardware that shipped in the original nine years ago. Mind you, nine years of camera technology advancements is a long time yet Canon elected to stick with its 2016 image sensor and engine.

The point-and-shoot also includes a 12x optical lens (f/3.6 – f/7.0 aperture, 25-300mm equivalent) with a 4x digital zoom – again, mirroring what shipped on the original. There's no viewfinder, but you do get a 3.0-inch TFT color LCD (4:3) with a wide viewing angle – again, just like the first version. ISO sensitivity is the same, as is the shutter speed. Video recording is limited to Full HD at 30 frames per second, and you're stuck with a USB Mini port. So, what's different this time around, you ask?

The new camera does make the jump from SD to microSD for storage.

All things considered, it appears as if Canon is simply re-releasing the original PowerShot 360 with the tiniest of tweaks to capitalize on its recent trendiness. Oh, and they're also charging modern-day pricing for it – currently up for pre-order for $379 on B&H Photo in your choice of black or silver. The original, mind you, arrived at $199 but again, that was nearly a decade ago.

If you're dead set on getting your hands on a "retro" PowerShot 360, this could be the opportunity you've been waiting for at a price that's cheaper than what you'll find them selling for on third-party marketplaces like eBay. Those open to a non-Canon compact from a brand like Panasonic or Nikon, however, may get far more bang for their buck.