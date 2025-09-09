Recap: Apple unveiled the new iPhone 17 series at its annual keynote in Cupertino, California, introducing four models, including the standard iPhone 17. The new phone brings a higher refresh rate display, improved front and rear cameras, and a faster processor, offering a solid upgrade over its predecessor for the same price.

The iPhone 17 retains the familiar design of the iPhone 16. However, it adds a larger 6.3-inch ProMotion Super Retina XDR display, bringing adaptive refresh rates and an always-on display to the base iPhone for the first time.

The refresh rate reaches up to 120Hz for smooth scrolling and gameplay and drops to 1Hz to help optimize battery life. Apple protects the screen with Ceramic Shield 2, which it says is three times as scratch-resistant as its predecessor.

The display also offers outdoor brightness of up to 3,000 nits and features a seven-layer anti-glare coating designed to improve readability, especially under bright light.

The iPhone 17 runs on the A19 processor, built on a 3nm process node. It has a 6-core CPU, which Apple says is 1.5 times faster than the A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13, and a 5-core GPU that is twice as fast.

The GPU cores also include built-in neural accelerators to run generative AI models on-device, improving performance while keeping data private.

The dual rear camera system includes a 48MP primary sensor with 2x telephoto and a 26mm focal length, capable of 4K recording at 60fps. A 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide shooter complements the primary camera – an upgrade from the 12MP ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 16. On the front, the iPhone 17 features an 18MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The iPhone 17 includes a large battery that Apple says delivers up to 30 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge – eight hours more than last year's model.

Another notable hardware upgrade is Apple's N1 networking chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread connectivity. The new communications silicon boosts the performance and reliability of features like Hotspot and AirDrop.

The iPhone 17 runs iOS 26, featuring a range of AI tools, including Visual Intelligence. The updated OS also introduces the much-hyped Liquid Glass design and adds Live Translation across the Phone, Camera, FaceTime, and iMessage apps, along with expanded Focus modes and on-device generative AI suggestions for messaging and productivity.

The iPhone 17 will be available in lavender, mist blue, sage, white, and black, with 256GB and 512GB storage options starting at $799. Pre-orders begin September 12, with general availability on September 19.