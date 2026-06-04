Facepalm: Although Microsoft ended official support for Office 2019 years ago, users could still expect basic functionality for the foreseeable future, including the ability to edit documents. Unfortunately, a recent support update from the company confirms that this is not the case for macOS users. Microsoft 365 users on Apple devices will also need to keep their operating systems up to date.

Microsoft recently warned Office users on Apple devices that older versions of the company's productivity apps running on outdated operating systems will lose the ability to edit files next month. Mobile users and Microsoft 365 subscribers can resolve the issue by simply updating their OS and Office, but users with the non-subscription version of Office 2019 on Mac are out of luck.

After July 13, affected apps will still be able to open and print documents, but they will not be able to edit, save, or create files. The issue impacts Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

To retain basic functionality, Microsoft 365 subscribers must update to iOS 17 or later, iPadOS 17 or later, or macOS Monterey or later. They must then update Microsoft Office to the latest version. Users with the standalone version of Office 2021 for Mac can also continue editing, saving, and creating files after updating.

However, Microsoft offers no remedies for Office 2019 users on macOS aside from purchasing a later version or subscribing to Microsoft 365. Users with devices that do not support iOS 17 or macOS Monterey must also consider upgrading their hardware, something that is becoming more expensive by the day.

According to the JimmyTech blog, Microsoft claims the issue stems from expiring certificates. The blog also reports that Microsoft's support site promised users that Office 2019 would continue to function, suggesting that the company has reneged on its guarantee. However, Microsoft might have revised its message, as its support site now only promises that users will not lose data.

Microsoft ended support for standalone Office 2019 for Mac in 2023. Support for the Windows versions of Office 2016 and 2019 also ended last year, and Office 2021 will reach end-of-life status in October 2026. However, it remains unclear whether these editions will lose the ability to edit documents.

Office 2021 is frequently on sale for under $50, but Office 2024, the most recent non-subscription version, starts at $130.