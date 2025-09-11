Editor's take: Chinese battery manufacturer CATL has announced a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery platform aimed at meeting Europe's e-mobility needs. The new Shenxing Pro will come in two variants and both sound impressive – at least, on paper.

The Shenxing Pro Super Long Life & Long Range Battery is said to offer up to 758 km of range per charge (around 471 miles) and is based on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure. It is worth noting that WLTP estimates differ from what the EPA uses in the US.

Perhaps more impressive is the battery's lifespan rating: 12 years / 1,000,000 km (about 621,000 miles). CATL said users can expect about nine percent degradation after the first 200,000 km.

Shenxing Pro Super-Fast Charging Battery, as the name suggests, focuses on charging speed. CATL claims a 10 minute charge can result in up to 478 km (297 miles) of range. Performance also appears impressive, with the company boasting the unit's ability to deliver 830 kW and 0-100 km/h acceleration in 2.5 seconds – even with a state of charge as low as 20 percent.

Of course, that will depend heavily on the type of vehicle the battery pack is installed in and how it is driven, among other factors.

Even in cold -20 degree Celsius conditions, the company says users can expect 410 km of range from a 20-minute charge. It will come backed by a 10 year / 240,000 km warranty.

The battery maker said both versions incorporate a cell design called Wave that is more volumetrically efficient than traditional cell-to-body designs. They also feature omnidirectional vibration suppression, are 25 percent stiffer than other packs, and can be cooled from any direction.

CATL is banking big on the European market, having already invested over €11 billion in local operations. While the PR doesn't mention it, one has to think the new Shenxing Pro systems will also be heading to other markets where tariffs are not a major barrier.

Image credit: Ernest Ojeh