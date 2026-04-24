What just happened? BMW unveiled the 2027 7 Series sedan this week, featuring updated exterior styling inspired by the company's existing EV lineup and a fully overhauled interior with the latest cockpit technologies. The new 7 Series also includes updated powertrain options, with electric variants receiving more powerful motors paired with larger high-voltage batteries, offering extended range and faster charging.

The two new all-electric models include the BMW i7 50 xDrive and BMW i7 60 xDrive, each featuring a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain. The former is powered by a 449 hp motor producing 487 lb-ft of torque, while the latter features a 536 hp motor delivering 549 lb-ft of torque.

BMW claims the i7 50 xDrive can accelerate from 0 – 60 mph in 5.3 seconds with a top speed of 130 mph, while the i7 60 xDrive is quicker, reaching 0 – 60 mph in 4.6 seconds and has a top speed of 149 mph.

The new BMW i7 60 xDrive features a 112.5 kWh battery with an EPA-estimated range of 350 miles. This represents an improvement over the current i7 eDrive's 314-mile range, but it still trails BMW's own BMW iX3 electric crossover and the BMW i3 electric sedan, both of which deliver well over 400 miles of range on a single charge.

The new battery packs were developed in collaboration with Croatian supercar specialist Rimac Technology. They use BMW's Gen5 module-based architecture and are built around Gen6 4695 cylindrical lithium-ion cells, offering 10% more capacity and 20% higher energy density compared to the older Gen5 prismatic units, despite maintaining the same overall size.

The new batteries not only deliver significant gains in range but also improve charging performance, with maximum DC fast-charging increasing from 195 kW to 250 kW. This allows the vehicles to charge from 10% to 80% in just 28 minutes at compatible stations. Maximum electrical current has also increased to 630 amps, which BMW claims is best-in-class. Every new BMW i7 EV also comes with an NACS charge port as standard, ensuring compatibility with Tesla's Supercharger network.

On the design front, the new i7 adopts the company's "Neue Klasse" styling language, including the large twin-kidney grille design first seen on the BMW iX3 and BMW i3.

Inside, the new i7 features a pillar-to-pillar panoramic iDrive display showing range, charging, media, and navigation information. The cabin also includes a 17.9-inch central display and a 14.6-inch front passenger screen. In the rear, an optional 31.3-inch Theatre Screen supports features such as Zoom video calls.

The seventh-generation BMW 7 Series is priced starting at $99,800 for the gasoline models, while the EV variants start at $106,200 for the 50 xDrive and $124,700 for the 60 xDrive. Production of both the gasoline and electric models is scheduled to begin in July in Dingolfing, Germany, while the 750e xDrive plug-in hybrid will enter production in the fourth quarter of this year.