What just happened? Microsoft's agreement to unbundle Teams from Office signals a turning point for how tech giants compete – and how regulators police them. The deal sets a precedent for greater interoperability and consumer choice in workplace software, forcing rivals to compete on product quality rather than bundled dominance.

Microsoft has settled with European Union regulators to decouple its Teams messaging and videoconferencing service from its Office productivity suites, marking the end of a years-long antitrust investigation in Brussels.

The European Commission approved Microsoft's commitments on Friday and said the agreement would help prevent business practices that limit competition in the workplace software market. Under the agreement, Microsoft will offer Office 365 and Microsoft 365 suites without Teams at a reduced price in Europe, and customers with long-term licenses will be permitted to switch to these unbundled versions.

The decision follows a 2020 formal complaint by Slack Technologies, now part of Salesforce, which alleged that Microsoft's practice of tying Teams to Office gave the US tech giant an unfair market advantage. After the European Commission's inquiry, Microsoft began unbundling Teams from Office 365 within the EU, though some competitors and regulators criticized the initial changes as insufficient.

After reviewing Microsoft's initial proposals, the European Commission said the company would expand the price gap between suites with Teams and those without by 50 percent, ranging from €1 to €8 depending on the package. The changes will remain in effect for at least seven years.

Microsoft also agreed to publish documentation supporting greater interoperability between Teams rivals and Office products, a requirement that will last a decade. European customers will be able to export Teams messaging data to competing platforms.

Microsoft's updated commitments also require that any marketing for suites with Teams clearly indicate that comparable versions are available without Teams. Microsoft will implement these measures globally, not just in EU markets.

Microsoft's agreement allows the company to avoid potentially significant regulatory fines, which under EU rules can reach up to 10 percent of global annual revenue. European Union authorities have previously fined Microsoft billions for bundling and other exclusionary tactics, but have taken a more conciliatory approach in recent years as scrutiny of US tech giants intensifies in Europe.

The Microsoft settlement comes amid heightened tensions between Brussels and Washington over the regulation of Big Tech. Last week, the Commission fined Google $3.5 billion for anticompetitive adtech practices. The move drew sharp criticism from President Donald Trump, who threatened retaliatory tariffs on European exports.

While EU authorities continue to wield heavy fines and enforce rules strictly, officials have signaled a willingness to negotiate binding agreements addressing anti-competitive conduct – especially in rapidly evolving digital markets.