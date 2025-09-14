Editor's take: Memory solution provider V-Color is trying to stand out in the crowded DDR5 market by adding OLED displays to its memory modules. The question is whether the screens will offer real utility or simply end up as another flashy gimmick.

V-Color is moving into new territory in the memory market with a product that combines high-speed performance with a feature most users have never seen on a RAM module: a built-in OLED display. The company has officially launched its XFinity+ memory kits, several months after first showcasing the technology at Computex.

Tom's Hardware notes that the integrated OLED screen functions without the extra connectors or cables usually associated with display-equipped hardware components. V-Color states that its patented screen retrieves data directly from the motherboard. It can show live system information, including memory profiles, capacity, speed, latency, voltage, and temperature.

The screen becomes active during POST and operates without extra cables or connectors typically required by display-equipped hardware. Unlike some RGB or screen-equipped components that allow custom visuals, the XFinity+ display does not support personal content, such as animations or images. Adjustable ARGB lighting remains available, but only through V-Color's own management software.

For Intel users, the XFinity+ kits will initially ship with DDR5-8200 to DDR5-9066 modules. Latencies range between CL38 and CL42, depending on the SKU. A DDR5-8200 option features Intel's 200S Boost certification, paired with CL40 performance. Customers have their choice of 32GB, 48GB, and 64GB modules, all with XMP support.

On AMD platforms, the kits extend to higher speeds, topping out with DDR5-9000 modules. The flagship kit offers 48GB with CL42 latency. V-Color also provides DDR5-8000 kits at CL40, available in 32GB to 64GB capacities. Lower-speed DDR5-6000 kits ship at CL26, CL28, or CL30 and come in 32GB modules, ultimately offering AMD users a broader range of options.

The new lineup will launch with black and white color options. Each kit includes one DIMM with an OLED display and one conventional module. V-Color plans to roll out SCC 2+2 packages later, combining the display-equipped units with RGB filler sticks.

V-Color plans to begin mass production of the XFinity+ in the third quarter, with initial availability limited to Newegg. Distribution will later expand to V-Color's online store, Amazon, and other global retailers. The company has not yet revealed pricing.