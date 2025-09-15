What just happened? Netflix has released the first teaser trailer and release date for the fourth season of The Witcher. While a lot of people have lost interest in the show since its excellent debut, the penultimate season marks the arrival of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, replacing the much-loved Henry Cavill.

The trailer sees the new-look Geralt taking on a wraith. Hemsworth doesn't quite sound as guttural as Cavill's take on Geralt, but the action looks pretty good. We see the monster hunter trap the wraith using a Yrden sign before ripping out and crushing its heart. A return to some more action-focused episodes could attract new or returning viewers when season four begins on October 30.

Three years ago, fans of The Witcher series and Cavill's portrayal of its protagonist found out the bad news: the former Superman would be leaving after the third season, replaced by the Hunger Games' Hemsworth.

It was assumed that Cavill departed The Witcher so he could return as Superman following his cameo as the character in Black Adam, but DC Studios' then-new co-chairmen, James Gunn and Peter Safran, dropped him as the Man of Steel. There had also been rumors of creative differences between Cavill and The Witcher showrunners over not being faithful to the source material.

It's hard not to feel sorry for Hemsworth. Cavill made the role of Geralt his own and his "King of the nerds" reputation further endeared him to fans. The famed gamer says he's played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt two and a half times, builds his own PCs, and is a massive fan of the Warhammer franchise, having completed Total War: Warhammer 2 six times as six different races. The incoming Australian actor has some big shoes to fill.

Many of the video's comments complain about the show's producers and its direction, or Cavill's departure, rather than Hemsworth's performance. It's worth remembering that a lot of people mocked Cavill's original screen test for Geralt.

Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/1O2eWS1MkP – Netflix (@netflix) October 31, 2018

Also joining Hemsworth in the show are Laurence Fishburne as Regis, Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart, and James Purefoy as Skellen. Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), and Joey Batey (Jaskier) are reprising their roles.

Season four of The Witcher begins on October 30.