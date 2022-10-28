In brief: Henry Cavill—the Man of Steel, Geralt of Riviera, and fan of all things PC—has once again been publicly expressing his love for the platform. The actor said he games more than four hours daily, and once again called out Total War: Warhammer III as his current favorite title.

Cavill appeared on Josh Horowitz' Happy Sad Confused podcast on October 26 to discuss his return as Superman, Enola Holmes 2, the next Witcher season, and more. He was also asked about his gaming habits.

One might expect that a busy guy like Cavill struggles to find PC time, but when questioned about how long he spends in front of a monitor, he admitted it's "a fair amount," which "probably means 'a lot' for those who don't game."

Pushing for specifics, Horowitz joked, "Just four hours a day?" to which Cavill admitted it was possibly more.

Cavill also mentioned what is presumably his favorite PC game franchise, the Total War: Warhammer series—he completed the second game six times as six different races. It should come as little surprise to learn that he's been playing Total War: Warhammer III. "I love that game; it's so good," Cavill enthused.

The conversation then moved on to Cavill's other geeky love: tabletop miniatures; he previously exhibited his skill at painting Adeptus Custodes models on Instagram. Cavill admitted that he's proudly shown off his collection to visitors who don't share his excitement.

Another question Cavill faced was if he had a most-treasured geek possession. One might have suspected he would say his PC, which he built himself and packs an RTX 3090 and Ryzen 9 3900X (he may have upgraded it by now), but Cavill pointed to the massive Lich King statue sent to him by Blizzard—he once had to explain the difference between Warhammer and Warcraft on TV.

With his love of PC gaming, Cavill was asked if he had any interest in game development. "I don't know," the actor replied. "I think there's so much work that goes into those, and I'm not sure I want to peek too far behind the curtain and see all the ones and zeroes."

Cavill made a sort-of appearance in a piece of Total War: Warhammer II DLC as a unit bearing his name: Cavill, Loremaster of Hoeth, who has an ability called White Wolf. He also appears in Star Citizen's single-player campaign, Squadron 42, though we'll probably be waiting many more years before it's released.