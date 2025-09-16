A hot potato: Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford is not known for his tactful, well-thought-out responses to controversial topics. The latest PR disaster he's waded into is the Borderlands 4 performance nightmare. He's claimed that it's "a premium game made for premium gamers," suggesting the fault lies with those lacking high-end hardware. The exec also said "less than one percent of one percent" of players are filing customer service tickets about performance issues, and asked people to "code your own engine and show us how it's done, please."

While Borderlands 4 has received mostly positive reviews from critics, players have slammed the awful performance and bugs, leaving it with a Mixed rating on Steam. Gearbox recommends that even powerful graphics cards/CPU combinations require DLSS and frame generation to play at 60+ fps in 1440p or higher – check out our 40 GPU benchmark feature to learn more.

Pitchford has been facing plenty of angry comments on X since Borderlands 4's launch, and he's been responding in his usual diplomatic way. On Saturday, he called it a "premium game made for premium gamers," he explained.

"Just as Borderlands 4 cannot run on a PlayStation 4, it cannot be expected to run on too-old PC hardware. Unlike on PlayStation and Xbox, we cannot prevent a PC player with sub optimal hardware for the game try to play it. So some try and get mad."

Pitchford then doubled down with, "if you're trying to drive a monster truck with a leaf blower's motor, you're going to be disappointed."

The minimum and recommended specs are published. The most common hardware is a four year old cell phone. Borderlands 4 is a premium game made for premium gamers. Just as Borderlands 4 cannot run on a PlayStation 4, it cannot be expected to run on too-old PC hardware.

There are, of course, plenty of responses from people noting that even with an RTX 4090 and Ryzen 9 7950X combination, they are getting 40 – 60 fps when playing without upscaling/frame generation.

Not one to back down from a fight with the entire internet, Pitchford then slammed those complaining about having to use upscaling.

"If you are so attached to the idea that DLSS is bad for your game experience because of something you saw or read on the internet, I am sorry," he wrote. The CEO also said he believed humans cannot detect any input lag in a blind test, though he seems to be talking about DLSS rather than frame generation.

Another piece of information that Pitchford revealed in the mistaken belief it would placate players is that only around 1% of installs for Borderlands 4 have resulted in customer service reports, and less than 1% of those are for performance issues. But then it's not like many people even send support tickets for poor performance; most just request a refund from the digital store.

Having seemingly lost patience with ungrateful Borderlands 4 buyers who don't even have the decency to spend over $1,500 on hardware to play the game (with DLSS and frame gen enabled, naturally), Pitchford snapped, "Code your own engine and show us how it's done, please. We will be your customer when you pull it off."

Code your own engine and show us how it's done, please. We will be your customer when you pull it off.

"The people doing it now are clearly dumb and don't know what they're doing and all the support and recommendations and code and architecture from the world's greatest hardware companies and tech companies working with the world's greatest real time graphics engine coders don't know what you seem to know. /sarcasm"

Despite all the issues, Borderlands still managed to reach 300,000 concurrent players on Steam on Sunday, a record for the franchise. It's currently the second top seller on Valve's platform and number six when it comes to daily active users.

This isn't Pitchford's first online tirade this year. He got into trouble by claiming "real fans" would pay $80 for Borderlands 4 if it launched with that price tag. Thankfully for everyone, it didn't.