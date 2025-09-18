What just happened? At Meta Connect 2025, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled three new smart glasses, including the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta, the Oakley Meta Vanguard, and the Meta Ray-Ban Display. Other launches include an EMG (Electromyography) wristband called the Meta Neural Band and a new entertainment hub for the Quest headsets, called Horizon TV.

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 is the successor to the original Ray-Ban Meta that Zuckerberg described as the world's most popular smart glasses. It features a 12MP camera supporting 3K Ultra 60fps HDR video recording. The device will also support hyperlapse and slow-motion video capture after an update this fall.

The new glasses pack 32GB of built-in storage and offer up to eight hours of usage on a single charge, with an accompanying case providing an additional 48 hours of battery life. Notable features include adaptive volume, a two-way touchpad, a capture button, and voice control.

Ray-Ban offers the Gen 2 glasses in its familiar Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner frame styles, with multiple color options. Users can also select tinted, transition, or clear lenses. Meta and Ray-Ban accommodate prescriptions ranging from -6.00 to +4.00. The device is available for purchase from Meta.com and Ray-Ban.com, starting at $379.

Next up, the Oakley Meta Vanguard is not a direct successor to the original Oakley Meta glasses, but is instead a specialized device designed for athletes. It features the famous Oakley wraparound frame with reflective, swappable lenses in multiple color options.

The Vanguard offers a 12MP camera with 3K video capture, a 122-degree field-of-view, and adjustable video stabilization. Meta claims up to nine hours of battery life, or up to six hours of continuous music playback. The accompanying charging case provides an additional 36 hours of charge on the go.

Meta says top-tier athletes helped design the Vanguard, and the company rigorously tested it to ensure it holds up to real-world challenges. For example, it has a wind-optimized microphone so athletes can use it while running or jogging. It also offers Garmin and Strava integration, allowing users to ask Meta AI about their heart rate and other data.

Athletes training with Strava can also get the Vanguard to graphically overlay their performance metrics onto videos and photos captured with the device and share them online using the Meta AI app. Additionally, users who set up App Connection with Garmin Connect, Apple Health, or Health Connect by Android will get activity summaries directly in the Meta AI app after each workout.

The Vanguard is now available for pre-order in several countries, including the US, at Meta.com and Oakley.com.

Lastly, Meta announced the Ray-Ban Meta Display, a new pair of AI glasses. They ship with the Meta Neural Band, an EMG wristband that lets users control features with hand movements. Pricing for the bundle starts at $799.