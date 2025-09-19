In brief: The Steam account of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspected of shooting Charlie Kirk, is being investigated by the Secret Service. Robinson had reportedly used Donald Trump's name as an alias on the platform at one point, and had racked up 2,000 hours of playtime on Sea of Thieves.

According to Bloomberg's sources, it was Robinson's temporary use of Trump's name that led to the Secret Service looking into his Steam account.

The shooting suspect's account is 11 years old and has logged almost 5,000 hours playtime. Almost half of this was spent on Rare's pirate sim Sea of Thieves. Bloomberg highlighted a section of his review of the game that read "If you play alone, you will die alone," though this is obviously a reference to it being better when played with friends.

Robinson's Sea of Thieves review states that it used to be a positive one but was changed to negative due to the game's rampant bugs and cheating.

Following the shooting of Kirk, it was revealed that investigators had found bullet casings with an engraved message referencing Helldivers 2: "Hey, fascist! Catch ↑ → ↓↓↓" The arrow sequence is code used to summon the game's 500kg bomb.

Unsurprisingly, Robinson's Steam account had logged 399 hours on Helldivers 2. He also left a negative review for this game, complaining last year about Sony still blocking players living in countries without PSN access following the brief PSN account requirement.

Robinson also played Pictopix, Deep Rock Galactic, and Viscera Cleanup Detail. He spent 126 hours on PowerWash Simulator, too.

Another of Robinson's bullet casing referenced a meme about the furry subculture. His Steam account shows an uncommon sticker award for dating simulator Furry Shades of Gay.

Robinson's immersion in gaming and online culture is being examined by authorities not only for motives but also for anyone who aided or encouraged him. FBI Director Kash Patel said more than 20 people who were part of the Discord chat where Robinson reportedly confessed to the shooting were being investigated.

Earlier this week, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer sent letters to Gabe Newell of Valve, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, Reddit boss Steve Huffman, and Discord CEO Humam Sakhnini, requesting their testimony on online radicalization next month.