TL;DR: On October 3, Xbox Series consoles will see price increases in the US ranging from $20 to $70. The "budget-priced" 512GB Xbox Series S will rise from $379.99 to $399.99, while the 1TB model will increase from $429.99 to $449.99. Meanwhile, the digital-only Xbox Series X will jump from $549.99 to $599.99. The standard model, which includes a disc drive, will climb from $599.99 to $649.99. Finally, the premium 2TB Series X will leap from an already steep $729.99 to a staggering $799.99.

Bucking historical trends, the current generation of consoles has seen multiple price hikes over the past year due to tariffs and supply chain challenges. Analysts fear that as prices continue to rise, unit sales and spending from younger customers may decline compared to the previous generation.

Although next month's increases are less severe than those in May, raising prices twice in one year sets a troubling precedent. Microsoft attributed the decision to unspecified "macroeconomic changes," likely a reference to ongoing tariffs from the Trump administration. Notably, prices outside the US will remain unchanged.

From Circana's Checkout service: $100+ income households now account for 43% of US video game hardware purchases, up from 36% just a few years ago. 18 – 24-year-olds accounted for only 3% VG hardware purchases during the 12-months ending July 2025, down from 10% during the 12 months ending July 2022.



[image or embed] – Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) September 5, 2025 at 11:01 AM

This environment also prompted Sony and Nintendo to raise prices for the PlayStation 5 and the original Switch in August by as much as $50. Analysts, including Daniel Ahmad of Niko Partners, warn that further increases from both companies remain possible.

As consoles grow more expensive and publishers experiment with $80 price tags for games, analysts are predicting stagnation and turbulence for the market.

Circana's research shows that higher-income households are increasingly dominating video game spending, while 18- to 24-year-olds have become an increasingly small share of hardware buyers over the past three years.

Potentially. It depends on:



1) Full assessment of tariff impact now that the current rates are stable (for now lol).



2) Impact of rising component prices such as memory costs.



3) Whether they'll absorb 1 & 2 for strategic reasons or pass on the costs to maintain margins. https://t.co/ad6VoeTp1y – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 19, 2025

Ampere estimates that by the end of 2025, combined sales of the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles will trail the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One by 14 million units at the same point in their life cycles. That deficit could grow to 20 million by the end of next year.

Consumers also shouldn't expect next-generation consoles – likely arriving in 2027 or 2028 – to be cheaper or even the same price as today's hardware.

The next Xbox, which will support PC games from Steam and other storefronts, could cost nearly twice as much as the PlayStation 6, potentially breaking the four-digit price barrier.