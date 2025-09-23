In a nutshell: It's been almost nine months since the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 were released, but it's only recently that the cards have appeared in the US at or under their MSRPs. It's yet another sign that pricing in the United States is set to follow Europe, where some RTX 5090 models fell under MSRP in May.

Nvidia's consumer Blackwell flagship has appeared on Walmart's website at its $1,999 official price, while the RTX 5080 is 7% under MSRP at $929.

Both cards are from PNY. The RTX 5090 is a 3.5-slot triple fan OC model – there's also an Epic-X ARGB version for $2,299. The same company is behind the $929 three-slot RTX 5080. PNY might be one of the smaller, more budget-friendly Nvidia AIB partners, but the cards are well reviewed on Walmart's site: 4.6 stars for the RTX 5090 and 4.7 stars for the RTX 5080.

The high MSRP of the RTX 5000 cards is one of the reasons why Blackwell is often labeled Nvidia's worst consumer card generation in years. But even finding one of these GPUs at their suggested selling price has proven virtually impossible until recently.

In our Best Graphics Cards in Late 2025 feature, we note that the pricing situation in the United States has improved significantly compared to three months ago, with many more models now available at MSRP. We noted that the RTX 5080, the RTX 5070 ($750), the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB ($430), and others could be found at their official prices. The only model unavailable below MSRP was the RTX 5090 – until now.

While Nvidia's RTX 5000 series is falling in line with its MSRP, finding AMD's RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT at $549 and $599, respectively, is no easy task. Walmart's cheapest RX 9070 is $599, while the lowest you'll find the XT version is $669.

In Europe, the RTX 5090 first fell at or under MSRP in May, when cards from Palit and Inno3D were appearing around 2% lower than their suggested retail price. They're still a huge amount of money, of course, but better than the 20% - 50% markup over MSRP we had been seeing.