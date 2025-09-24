What just happened? An investigation by the US Secret Service uncovered an illicit communications network in the New York region that officials say was powerful enough to shut down cellular service and disrupt emergency response systems as world leaders gathered nearby for the United Nations General Assembly. Agents found the equipment in August across several sites within 35 miles of UN headquarters in Manhattan. The system consisted of more than 100,000 SIM cards and 300 servers, which investigators say had the capability to send as many as 30 million text messages per minute anonymously.

The discovery comes after months of surveillance and enforcement operations aimed at tracing anonymous phone-based threats made against senior American officials earlier this year.

Matt McCool, the Secret Service's special agent in charge of the New York office, said in a video statement that the network was unlike anything the agency had previously encountered. "This network had the potential to disable cellphone towers and essentially shut down the cellular network," he said, adding that investigators were working to determine whether the operation was intended to interfere with communications during the UN assembly.

Officials described the infrastructure supporting the network as vast, with servers stacked in floor-to-ceiling shelving and fitted with antennas in some cases. Alongside the communications hardware, agents also recovered illegal firearms, computers, cellphones, and roughly 80 grams of cocaine, one official briefed on the matter told The New York Times.

The Secret Service has begun analyzing data from the seized SIM cards, examining calls, text histories and web activity. Investigators said early findings linked the network to at least one foreign government as well as criminal groups already in US law enforcement databases, including members of drug cartels.

Experts said the sheer scale, cost, and proximity of the system to the United Nations pointed away from ordinary criminal use and toward state-backed espionage. "My instinct is this is espionage," Anthony J. Ferrante, a former White House and FBI cybersecurity official now at the consulting firm FTI, told The New York Times. He said the volume of gear suggested it could serve not only to disrupt networks but also to facilitate surveillance and eavesdropping on communications during the world leaders' visit.

James A. Lewis, a senior fellow and cybersecurity specialist at the Center for European Policy Analysis, said only a small group of countries had the resources and expertise to mount such an operation. He pointed specifically to Russia, China, and Israel as among the possible actors given the level of sophistication involved.

Although officials said they have found no direct evidence that the dismantled system was targeting the General Assembly itself, the timing of the discovery underscored the security concerns surrounding the event, which regularly draws more than 100 foreign leaders and thousands of diplomats. The gathering, often described by intelligence professionals as the "Super Bowl of spy games," places New York at the center of competing surveillance and counterintelligence efforts.

The network came to the attention of investigators after what the Secret Service called anonymous "telephonic threats" to three senior US officials this spring, including one Secret Service agent and two White House staff members. McCool said some of those threats appeared to involve "fraudulent calls." Officials now believe additional government figures may have also been targeted.

The operation remains the focus of a widening federal investigation coordinated by the Secret Service with the New York Police Department, the Department of Justice, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Investigators stressed that efforts to trace the network's origins are ongoing and that its presence may not have been limited to New York.

"This is an ongoing investigation, but there's absolutely no reason to believe we won't find more of these devices in other cities," McCool said.