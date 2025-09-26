What just happened? Chinese tech giant TCL has unveiled the Tab 8 NxtPaper 5G, an Android tablet featuring its proprietary NxtPaper display. The matte, full-color screen mimics the look of ePaper, marking TCL's second tablet to adopt the technology after the NxtPaper 11 earlier this year.

The Tab 8 uses TCL's NxtPaper 4.0 display, reducing glare and mimicking the paper-like look of e-readers such as Kindles and Kobos. However, unlike e-Ink, NxtPaper delivers a full-color experience, aiming to combine the best of both worlds in one device.

The tablet supports multiple display modes for different uses. Regular Mode suits video streaming and social media, Color Ink Paper balances color with eye comfort for comics and graphic novels, and Ink Paper mimics an e-reader for extended book reading. An additional Eye Comfort Mode uses AI to automatically adjust display settings based on what the user is doing.

The Tab 8 NxtPaper features an 8.7-inch 1340 x 800 NxtPaper display, which TCL says uses "nano-etched layers" providing an anti-glare surface. The device also includes DC dimming and reduced blue light to ease eye strain, with the matte finish making it comfortable to use in any lighting conditions.

Under the hood, the Tab 8 packs a MediaTek MT8755 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD. It includes an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls, and a 6,000mAh battery that TCL claims can power the device all day on a single charge.

Additional hardware features include 5G connectivity, dual speakers, and dual microphones with noise reduction. The tablet measures 7.76 × 4.91 × 0.35 inches (211.88 × 125.58 × 8.35 mm) and weighs 11.82 ounces (365 grams). On the software side, it ships with Android 16, providing the latest features and security enhancements.

The TCL Tab 8 NxtPaper 5G is currently available exclusively from Verizon for $199.99. Total Wireless stores will begin carrying it later this year, though TCL has yet to provide an exact release date.