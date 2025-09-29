Why it matters: Automakers seem to be retracing their steps. After years of placing nearly every function behind glass screens, car companies are rediscovering the value of tactile controls – not for nostalgia, but because mounting evidence suggests they are the safer option.

Mercedes-Benz is set to reverse more than a decade of automotive design trends by reintroducing physical controls across its vehicles, moving away from the screen-centered cabins that have dominated since the early 2010s. The shift reflects growing research showing that touchscreens slow drivers, frustrate users, and increase safety risks, even as the industry has raced toward larger, more dominant displays.

At the Munich Motor Show, Magnus Östberg, chief software officer of Mercedes-Benz, said the automaker's future interiors will prioritize physical buttons and rollers rather than relying almost entirely on digital screens. "The data shows us physical buttons are better," he told Autocar. Implementation will begin in 2026, with redesigned steering wheels featuring dials and rockers set to become standard across all models.

The company confirmed to Fast Company that customer feedback and in-car usage data highlighted the need for change. "We've listened closely to customer feedback and analyzed real-world usage data from our software-defined vehicles. Physical controls offer superior usability and comfort for many drivers," a spokesperson said, noting that certain demographics strongly favor tactile controls.

Vehicle touchscreens have existed for decades, with Buick introducing an early version in the 1986 Riviera that drivers quickly rejected. Mainstream adoption came after Tesla's Model S placed a 17-inch vertical display at the center of its design in 2012. This approach proved cheaper for manufacturers – replacing many physical parts with software-driven controls – and allowed them to market vehicles as futuristic.

Throughout the 2010s, nearly all major automakers embraced screens for audio, climate, navigation, and safety functions, but the shift brought problems.

Tesla recalled 158,000 vehicles in 2021 due to failing touch displays, and complaints grew over screen-driven menus that required multiple taps for basic adjustments. Swedish car magazine Vi Bilägare tested the issue in 2022, finding that drivers in older, button-heavy vehicles completed routine tasks more than twice as fast as those in modern touchscreen models.

Using a 2005 Volvo V70, drivers took 10 seconds to adjust climate, radio, and navigation settings, while touchscreen-equipped cars required between 23.5 and 44.9 seconds.

Mercedes is not alone in reevaluating its strategy. Volkswagen admitted that its screen-heavy dashboards created frustrations and announced in 2025 that physical controls would return across all upcoming models. "Cars are not phones, so they require a different interface," said Volkswagen design chief Andreas Mindt.

Hyundai reversed course even earlier, reinstating hard buttons in models like the Ioniq 5 after internal testing showed that touch-only systems caused delays and anxiety in critical situations.

Other automakers, including Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, never eliminated tactile controls entirely, instead maintaining hybrid button-screen layouts. In China, manufacturers like Xiaomi have experimented with modular solutions, offering snap-on panels with physical knobs as accessories for touchscreen-only vehicles.

Beyond consumer demand, regulatory changes are accelerating this shift. Beginning in 2026, Euro NCAP safety protocols will reduce ratings for cars that lack physical controls for essentials such as climate control, turn signals, and driver-assistance features, effectively pressuring automakers to bring buttons back.

Mercedes' new steering wheel will be the centerpiece of this redesign. The company says the wheel has undergone "extensive testing" and will offer rockers for functions like adaptive cruise control, rollers for audio management, and clustered horizontal controls throughout. Although critics argue that button-heavy wheels can present their own usability challenges, the design reflects an effort to prioritize tactile interaction without forcing drivers to look away from the road.

The timing of the move is notable. Mercedes recently rolled out its MBUX Hyperscreen – a 39.1-inch continuous curved display spanning the entire width of the GLC SUV dash – the largest ever installed in a production car. Design chief Gorden Wagener acknowledged there may now be a natural ceiling on how far the industry can push screen size: "We have reached a point where you cannot make the screen much bigger."

While Mercedes plans to broaden physical controls, it may favor SUVs, where designers have more room to add buttons. Östberg said cultural differences will likely shape regional approaches, with European customers preferring physical systems and Asian markets showing stronger demand for touch- and voice-based interaction.

At the same time, Mercedes is investing in AI-driven voice controls, which Östberg said are gaining adoption. He said that usage of the feature in the CLA model has tripled, describing the increase as "phenomenal." Proponents argue that if voice recognition improves significantly, it could eliminate the relevance of the current touchscreen-versus-button debate by allowing hands-free, natural-language interaction.

Image credit: Fast Company