What we know so far: The rollout of Apple Intelligence has received lukewarm reactions from users and reviewers, but the company is moving forward with plans to integrate AI into Siri. To that end, Apple is reportedly testing an AI-powered version of its virtual assistant using a chatbot named "Veritas."

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is using Veritas to develop and test a range of features that it plans to introduce to Siri in the near future, including comprehensive local search and in-app actions such as image editing and file management. The AI chatbot is also helping Apple refine natural language interactions.

Apple is currently collecting feedback on Veritas from employees who have been using the software for some time. However, the company reportedly has no plans to release the chatbot to the public through an open beta. Gurman suggests this may be a mistake, as public testing could provide valuable real-world data to improve the software.

Siri is rumored to receive a major AI-powered revamp next March as Apple aims to catch up with Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT. Internally dubbed Project Linwood, the upgrade will enable Siri to search both the web and on-device data, as well as allow users to control their iPhone via voice commands.

On the hardware front, Apple is developing the next-generation MacBooks powered by the M5 family of processors. According to Gurman, the new MacBook Pro models could enter mass production in late 2025 or early 2026, with a potential launch in March. The upgraded 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to feature M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips.

More significant changes may arrive later in the year. Rumors suggest the MacBook Pro could adopt a touchscreen OLED display, a thinner form factor, a smaller front notch, and cellular connectivity. These models are also expected to use M6, M6 Pro, and M6 Max chips, fabricated using TSMC's latest 2nm process.

Apple is reportedly preparing the iPhone 17e as the successor to the entry-level iPhone 16e. While Gurman did not provide specific details, he noted that upgraded iPad Pro, iPad Air, and base iPad models are also in development. Launch dates for these devices remain uncertain.