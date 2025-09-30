Why it matters: HP has long faced sharp criticism for forcing users to purchase expensive, DRM-locked ink cartridges or pushing them toward subscription services. Even Brother, traditionally viewed as a more open alternative, came under suspicion of following HP's practices. In an apparent response, a crowdfunding campaign for a fully unlocked printer is set to launch soon.

Paris-based firm Open Tools plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign for a printer that focuses on repairability and customization, with no restrictions on how users refill ink.

Called the Open Printer, the project is an open-source inkjet printer assembled from standard components. The electronics, mechanical design files, firmware code, and bill of materials are licensed under Creative Commons, allowing anyone to provide custom enhancements or replacement parts. If the Open Printer gains widespread support, its open nature might enable it to last longer than models from larger companies that cease supporting them after releasing new ones.

Users accustomed to purchasing HP's expensive ink cartridges due to the company's DRM implementation might be interested in the Open Printer because it uses no proprietary drivers or DRM. The printer accepts American HP 63 and European HP 302 cartridges that users can refill – no requirement to buy new cartridges. The open-source firmware also means that, unlike HP, the Open Printer will never use software updates to lock users into certain ink cartridges or subscription services.

Capable of printing at 600 dpi in black and white or 1,200 dpi in color, the Open Printer is intended for both office and creative usage. Supported paper sizes include North American letter, tabloid, European A4, A3, 11-inch-wide rolls, and 27mm-wide rolls. A built-in automatic cutter can slice rolls into standard sheets.

The control interface consists of a 1.47-inch TFT LCD screen with 172 x 320 pixels and a Jogger wheel, running on a Raspberry Pi Zero W. The Open Printer connects to Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS devices through USB-C, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 4.1 connections. USB storage drives can also connect through a USB-A port. The device can sit on a desk or hang on a wall.

Release details, including pricing and the crowdfunding campaign's start date and funding goal, remain unclear. Interested parties should subscribe to updates on the project's Crowd Supply page.