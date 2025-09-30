TL;DR: Amazon introduced updates for four of its Fire TV devices this week. While the new Fire TV 2 Series, 4 Series, and Omni QLED continue to run Fire OS, the latest Fire TV Stick uses the new Vega OS based in Linux, potentially signaling a new direction for Fire TV software. Or not?

Amazon's new $40 Fire TV stick confirms earlier reports that the company might move away from Fire OS in favor of a leaner alternative. However, other reports suggest that the company might eventually move in the opposite direction by fully embracing Android.

Available starting October 15, the new Fire TV Stick 4K Select sacrifices a few features from the standard Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max for a price cut of $10 and $20, respectively. It downgrades from Wi-Fi 6 to Wi-Fi 5, includes only 1GB of RAM like the budget-tier Fire TV Stick HD, does not support Dolby Vision, and lacks live view picture-in-picture.

The standard Fire TVs and Max models are currently on sale, which makes Amazon's comparison chart confusing for casual shoppers. The standard Fire TV Stick 4K is half off at $24, and the premium model's 33% discount brings it down to the same price as the new 4K Select, making it the better deal.

The new model's primary advantage might be Vega OS, which Amazon describes as efficient and responsive, capable of launching apps faster than earlier devices. According to previous reports, the Linux-based system requires app developers to rebuild their software, which may limit the number of apps available at first. In addition, users likely cannot sideload unofficial Android apps.

The company is also rumored to be preparing a premium Fire tablet for release next year that will fully support Android, giving users easier access to the entire Android app ecosystem. How this potential shift would affect Vega OS remains unclear.

Amazon also unveiled a new AI assistant this week, Alexa+. While streaming movies and TV shows, it understands natural language voice commands for basic controls and answering questions about programs. For instance, a demonstration video showed a user asking whether a series has more seasons after the current episode.

Alexa+, which costs $19.99 per month after an early access trial, also handles other tasks on the newly announced Amazon Echo devices, mobile devices, and PCs. The Fire TV 4K Select will support the service sometime after launch.

Meanwhile, the new Fire TV Omni QLED Series, available on November 5 starting at $479.99, features a faster processor and a brighter display. The new Fire TV 2 Series and 4 Series, starting at $159.99, also receive CPU upgrades and support for Omniverse. The 2 Series will launch alongside the Omni QLED Series, while the 4 Series will begin shipping two weeks earlier, on October 22.