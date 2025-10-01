What just happened? Venmo and PayPal will soon become interoperable, marking the end of a long-standing gap between the two widely used digital payment platforms. Beginning in November, users of both services will be able to send money directly between platforms for the first time.

The move ends years of inconvenience that left customers resorting to third-party workarounds to transfer funds between the apps, despite PayPal owning Venmo since 2014.

According to Venmo, the initial rollout will allow PayPal users to send money to Venmo users via their phone numbers. A subsequent update will support transfers using email addresses as well. The integration is expected to extend across both domestic and international transactions in what will be a major modernization of how PayPal positions its suite of services.

The update also raises questions about how this new cross-platform compatibility will affect user privacy, a recurring issue with Venmo in particular. The app has faced criticism over the years for defaulting many transactions to public visibility, leaving users unaware that their financial activity could be seen by others.

While the company has since adjusted its privacy controls, the integration with PayPal increases the importance of user vigilance. Venmo has pointed customers toward in-app settings where they can control whether PayPal users can find their accounts, and privacy advocates say consumers would be wise to default their transactions to private. Without such precautions, the integration could expand the pool of people with access to personal payment information.

Consumers are also watching closely for details on fees. Venmo users typically pay for instant deposits, while PayPal has its own fee structures for quick withdrawals. Whether the companies will streamline or harmonize those charges as part of interoperability remains unclear.

The integration also comes at a time when PayPal is under pressure to sharpen its competitive edge. The company's "PayPal World" initiative, unveiled in July, is a bid to strengthen its global payment network by linking PayPal and Venmo to other services such as Mercado Pago in Latin America, NPCI International Payments in India, and Tenpay Global in China. By tying Venmo directly into that initiative, the company appears to be banking on Venmo's popularity with younger consumers as a way to expand beyond peer-to-peer transfers into cross-border and e-commerce transactions.