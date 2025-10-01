Connecting the dots: The $55 billion purchase of EA this week by a Saudi-backed consortium has a lot of people worried about the effect it will have on the company. Not only have there been claims of AI being used extensively to reduce costs, but staff at BioWare are reportedly worried that the studio will be closed down.

Soon after we heard news last week that EA was in talks to go private in a multi-billion-dollar buyout, the $55 billion deal was anounced. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), private equity firm Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners – an investment firm led by Jared Kushner – led the consortium of investors.

As with any takeover, the threat of job losses is hanging over EA employees. The fact that the deal included $20 billion in debt financing from JPMorgan Chase is exacerbating these fears.

According to an anonymous source who spoke to Insider Gaming, BioWare staff are particularly concerned about the future of the long-running RPG developer. Ignoring 2021's Mass Effect Legendary Edition, it hasn't had a hit since 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition.

"I've been doing it since last year, but I'm making sure I have a portfolio ready and feelers out for other jobs," said one source, who added that it "kind of feels like a matter of time" before the studio finds itself in trouble.

The memory of Dragon Age: The Veilguard continues to haunt BioWare. While it wasn't a full-blown disaster, Veilguard attracted around half the number of players EA expected, leading to mass layoffs and a drop in the company's share price.

"Look at the negativity that came after Dragon Age [The Veilguard]. If we felt it was only going to get worse then, you can imagine what some of us think now," said another employee.

There have been fears that another round of layoffs would hit BioWare following those at the start of the year. With the team focusing on the next Mass Effect game, they haven't materialized, but that could soon change.

As for the highly anticipated next Mass Effect game, an employee said they planned to keep working on it "until they tell us we're done. It's not the healthiest way to live, but as long as the paycheques keep coming, we're not going to just walk away."

There have also been reports that EA now plans to lean heavily into AI to reduce its costs. That could be limited to expense-cutting and time-saving measures for general development tasks, but it may also include using AI-generated voices and graphics for EA games.

In 2024, EA boss Andrew Wilson said generative AI would make EA 30% more efficient while boosting monetization by 20% over the next five years. It also has the potential to put people off buying EA titles, of course.