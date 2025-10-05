TL;DR: TCL has expanded its product lineup in the United States with the official launch of its gaming monitor series. The debut coincided with the Call of Duty: NEXT showcase in Las Vegas, where the public gained first access to Black Ops 7 and demoed TCL's latest hardware. The company's participation included interactive segments such as the "Power Hour," which gave fans a chance to win new gaming monitors.

The new lineup uses QD-Mini LED panels – a mix of quantum dot color layers and Mini LED backlighting – that promise better brightness and contrast than traditional LCDs without the higher cost of OLED. TCL says the setup allows for high peak brightness, accurate color, and deeper black levels, all of which help games look more detailed and balanced in darker scenes.

The first model out of the gate is the G64 Series, which uses 180 local dimming zones and supports DisplayHDR 600. It runs at 2560×1440 (QHD) with a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray-to-gray response time. AMD FreeSync support helps cut down on screen tearing, and the stand offers height and tilt adjustments. TCL also included some gamer-centric touches like a crosshair overlay and blue-light filtering for longer sessions.

For more demanding players, TCL is also releasing the R84 and R94 series in the coming months. The R84 models step up to 1,100 dimming zones and HDR1400 brightness, plus USB-C power and video over a single cable. There's a 32-inch 4K (3840×2160) model at 165Hz and a 34-inch curved WQHD (3440×1440) model at 180Hz, both with built-in 6W speakers.

At the top end, the R94 Series pushes to 2,300 dimming zones and adds extras like a KVM switch for controlling multiple devices, Picture-in-Picture mode, and a built-in headphone hook – features aimed at streamers or creators juggling multiple systems.

According to TCL's VP of Product Marketing and Development, Scott Ramirez, the firm's experience building gaming-friendly TVs informed these designs. "By combining our advances in QD-Mini LED display technology with high refresh rates and enhanced shadow detail, we're delivering monitors engineered for immersive play and precision," Ramirez said.

But the monitors are clearly aimed at PC players looking for OLED-like performance without OLED prices. The 32-inch G64 starts at $649, with larger sizes and higher-end models expected later this year.