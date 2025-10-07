Winners & losers: Apple's new eight-minute ad takes a thinly veiled jab at last year's CrowdStrike meltdown – the software update that crashed Windows systems running critical infrastructure around the world. Beyond the humor, the short film highlights the differences between how Windows and macOS secure their kernels, which was the root cause behind last year's incident.

Last year's infamous CrowdStrike incident was a stark reminder of how fragile Windows systems can be when something goes wrong at the kernel level. The global outage crippled hospitals, airports, and broadcasters – a failure that macOS and Linux users largely watched from the sidelines. Now, 15 months later, Apple is turning that moment into a pointed lesson about platform security.

The ad opens with a packaging company using various Apple tools, including the Apple Watch, AirDrop, NameDrop, Siri, and iPhone mirroring. When the employees encounter a rival company implied to be using Windows devices at a convention, a mass BSOD crash knocks every system at the event offline – except the Apple devices.

An IT technician then explains that the Macs avoided the problem because they manage security without granting kernel-level access to third-party software.

Although the ad doesn't specifically name Microsoft, Windows, or CrowdStrike, it clearly references the disaster from last July. The incident affected hospitals, airports, train stations, broadcast stations, and other vital infrastructure.

Many Mac and Linux users joked that their devices stayed online because the issue only affected Windows. The CrowdStrike update triggered BSODs after a faulty sensor driver accessed protected areas of the Windows kernel – the core part of the operating system responsible for managing hardware and low-level system processes. Because macOS and most Linux distributions restrict third-party software from running code in kernel space, their systems were unaffected by the same vulnerability.

Microsoft has long faced scrutiny for exposing the deepest layer of its operating system to third-party developers. However, the company has noted that a 2009 agreement with the European Union compels it to do so. Since then, Microsoft has revised how security contractors interact with the Windows kernel to prevent a repeat of the infamous incident.

Recalling Apple's "Get a Mac" campaign, which mocked Windows as unstable and insecure between 2006 and 2009, this week's new short film feels like a modern revival of that rivalry.

Rather than advertising a specific product, the ad underscores Apple's broader security philosophy, emphasizing its use of end-to-end encryption, custom Arm-based silicon with built-in security features, a tightly controlled kernel, and the option to limit software installation to the official App Store.