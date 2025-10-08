The takeaway: For many chief executives, the outcome of Intel Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan's ordeal offers a rare signal that pragmatic engagement can still yield results. President Donald Trump's willingness to reverse course after high-level industry appeals suggests that old patterns of transactional politics – rooted in persuasion rather than confrontation – may not have disappeared entirely. For Silicon Valley and Wall Street alike, that remains a small but notable opening in an unpredictable political landscape.

When Intel's new CEO Lip-Bu Tan faced growing pressure from the White House this summer, an unlikely network of allies across the tech industry quietly moved to his defense.

Several of Silicon Valley's most prominent executives, including Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and Dell founder Michael Dell, personally reached out to either President Trump or close aides to make the case for Tan's leadership and his loyalty to the United States, people familiar with the matter have told Semafor.

Their efforts came as Trump publicly questioned Tan's ties to Chinese technology firms and suggested that he should be removed.

The intervention, those people said, occurred in the days leading up to Tan's Aug. 11 meeting with Trump at the White House, a meeting widely viewed as pivotal for both Intel's future and its relationship with the administration.

Shortly afterward, the president's tone toward Tan shifted dramatically. Trump's earlier criticism, in which he called Tan "highly conflicted" for his past financial stakes in Chinese companies with dual-use technologies gave way to public praise.

"An amazing story," Trump said later on social media, shortly before the administration announced plans for the US government to take a 10 percent equity stake in Intel.

The investment, part of a broader initiative to strengthen America's domestic semiconductor manufacturing base, triggered a wave of confidence in private markets. Nvidia and other firms followed with strategic partnerships and capital infusions aimed at Intel's AI chip programs and contract foundry business. Those close to the company described it as an unexpected stabilizing moment for a firm that had been under Washington scrutiny for months over its global operations.

Spokespersons for Microsoft and Intel declined to comment on the outreach effort. Nvidia and Dell did not respond to repeated requests for comment. "President Trump and the Administration are in regular contact with business leaders," White House spokesperson Kush Desai said. "The only factor guiding President Trump's decision-making, however, is the best interest of the American people."

The lobbying around Tan's position revealed how elements of corporate America, particularly in the technology sector, have been trying to reestablish the kind of back-channel diplomacy that characterized Trump's first term.

During that period, executives often found that appeals to Trump's commercial instincts – whether through meetings, phone calls, or televised interviews – could influence policy outcomes. But since returning to office, Trump has shown less patience for negotiation and a greater emphasis on loyalty.

That shift has left major corporations uncertain about how to engage. The administration's trade strategies, including sweeping tariffs and a restrictive immigration approach, have challenged many of the same companies that benefited from earlier flexibility in Trump's policies. During his first term, several technology and manufacturing leaders said they were able to navigate unpredictable shifts in policy through direct contact with members of Trump's inner circle. Today, those lines of communication have narrowed, and the risks of intervention have grown.

In that context, Tan's case stands out. Industry figures familiar with the outreach described it as a calculated but risky effort to appeal to Trump's personal regard for high-profile entrepreneurs and his interest in domestic industrial strength.

The reassessment of Tan's leadership appears to have been driven by those factors more than by political calculation. The decision to invest in Intel positioned the company as a flagship in the administration's bid to expand US chipmaking capacity and reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains, a goal with bipartisan appeal.