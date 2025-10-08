In context: Elon Musk has long hyped Tesla's Optimus robots as a potentially transformative technology capable of eclipsing its electric vehicle business and driving the company toward a multitrillion-dollar valuation. Production, initially slated for later this year, is now reportedly delayed due to serious design challenges.

The Information reports that Tesla is scaling back plans to produce thousands of Optimus robots this year due to issues with their hand design. Sources familiar with the project say engineers are struggling to create human-like, dexterous hands, forcing a temporary production halt.

The insiders noted that Tesla has accumulated a stockpile of Optimus bodies missing hands and forearms, with no indication of when engineers will complete these partially built units and ready them for shipment. Musk confirmed the issues on a podcast but offered no timeline for their eventual rollout.

Tesla first identified the problems last summer, prompting a significant reduction in the original production target. After uncovering additional glitches, the company temporarily halted mass production and redirected resources to address the challenges and implement other improvements.

The company initially aimed to produce at least 5,000 Optimus units by year-end, prompting pushback from engineers who considered the target unrealistic. After the protests, the company revised the goal to 2,000 units for the remainder of 2025.

The issues with the robot's hand and arm design are not new. Earlier this year, Elon Musk publicly acknowledged the challenges in interviews, emphasizing that achieving human-like dexterity in the hands was the most difficult part of the design process.

Despite the hardware challenges, Musk remains optimistic about the Optimus project's future. He recently posted a video on X showing the humanoid robot learning Kung Fu. Another video, shared by the official Tesla Optimus account, showed the bot practicing Kung Fu moves alongside actor Jared Leto on the red carpet at the world premiere of Disney's Tron: Ares.

Elon Musk unveiled Optimus in August 2021 as a general-purpose, bipedal humanoid robot designed to perform tasks that are unsafe, repetitive, or tedious for humans. Earlier this year, a former project leader publicly disagreed with Musk, arguing that robots like Optimus are not suited for warehouses, logistics, or manufacturing environments.

