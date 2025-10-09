The takeaway: Proponents of smart home devices and automation have long promised a world of capabilities through internet-connected products. Logitech is now reminding users that cloud services rarely last more than a few years, and that it's often wiser to choose devices that can be controlled locally.

Logitech's Pop buttons for smart home automation will soon become completely useless e-waste. The company released the devices less than a decade ago but is now abandoning early adopters, claiming the market and technology have outpaced the product.

The Swiss manufacturer introduced Pop buttons as programmable switches capable of performing various smart home actions. Customers could use Pop to load lighting presets, control music playlists, and run other smart home devices connected to their local Wi-Fi network. The Pop Home Switch Starter Pack initially sold for $100, with each additional Pop button priced at $40.

From October 15, Logitech's Pop buttons will simply stop working. The company notified customers via email a few days ago, stating that the product and its ecosystem were being discontinued.

The Pop buttons will lose all functionality, Logitech said, because they rely on internet servers that the company no longer wants to maintain. To "thank" its loyal customers, the company is offering a 15 percent discount on select products purchased through its online store.

Some users and home automation enthusiasts are reacting by boycotting devices that depend on proprietary apps or cloud services.

The primary reason behind the Pop switch discontinuation likely stems from Logitech's own business priorities. The company gradually lost interest in smart home products over the past few years, despite significant investments in the market early on. It's unclear how many people are still using the buttons.

More recently, Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber proposed a "Forever Mouse" concept, sold as a service with users paying a monthly subscription for additional features or updates. Judging from how the company handled the Pop smart home line, this could be a risky way for a PC enthusiast to spend their money.