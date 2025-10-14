In a nutshell: Nvidia's DGX Spark, which the company calls a desktop AI supercomputer, launches tomorrow. One of the first units has been hand-delivered by Jensen Huang to an important customer: Elon Musk. Team Green's boss met the world's richest person at SpaceX's facility in Texas for the handover.

After being teased at CES 2025, when it was still called Project Digits, Nvidia officially revealed the DGX Spark during its GTC conference in March.

Pre-orders for the DGX Spark opened earlier this year, and the desktop goes on sale tomorrow, October 15, via Nvidia's website and retailers such as Micro Center. There will be different versions of the machine from the likes of Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, and MSI.

Nvidia might be the world's largest company by market cap ($4.5 trillion), but the firm still likes to give its product launches plenty of promotion. For the DGX Spark, Huang traveled to Starbase, the city in Texas that acts as SpaceX's testing and production location, to meet fellow CEO Elon Musk.

Nvidia's press release notes that Huang recounted the story of delivering the first DGX system to OpenAI and explained how Spark takes that mission further. Given the animosity between Musk and OpenAI, one has to wonder how much he appreciated this tale.

"Imagine delivering the smallest supercomputer next to the biggest rocket," Huang said. It's noted that the handoff came as SpaceX prepared for the 11th test of Starship, the world's most powerful launch vehicle.

Although it is a desktop, the DGX Spark is primarily aimed at developers, researchers, and creators. Nvidia says it is designed to bring data center-level AI capabilities to a desktop or lab environment.

The PC has the kind of impressive specs one would expect in something advertised as a supercomputer: a GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip that combines a Blackwell GPU and a 20-core Arm-based Grace CPU, 128GB of unified memory (accessible by both CPU and GPU), 4TB of NVMe storage, Nvidia ConnectX networking for clustering, and Nvidia NVLink-C2C for 5x PCIe bandwidth.

The 2.6-pound Spark comes with features found on typical home desktops, too, including four USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 7, and an HDMI connector. It can also be powered from a standard electrical outlet.

Purchasing one petaflop of AI performance at FP4 precision and 200 Gbps of high-speed networking doesn't come cheap. The Spark costs $3,999, not including any local tariffs or taxes, Nvidia explained. It's still cheaper than the upcoming DGX Station, a full desktop tower packing a more powerful GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra. No word on its price, but an Asus desktop (ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3) featuring the same chip and offering 20 petaflops of AI performance is expected to be priced at over $30,000.