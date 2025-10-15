What just happened? A US company has launched a new type of wood that it says has up to 10 times the strength-to-weight ratio of steel and is six times lighter. The aptly named Superwood has the potential to revolutionize industries, especially construction.

Superwood, which we looked at earlier this year prior to its launch, is the result of a lengthy mission by material scientist Liangbing Hu, co-founder of the InventWood company that now sells the commercial product.

Hu started looking at ways of re-engineering wood while working at the University of Maryland 's Center for Materials Innovation over ten years ago, writes CNN. The professor wanted to make wood stronger by enhancing cellulose, the main component of plant fiber.

In 2017, Hu first developed the process that led to Superwood. It involves removing certain components from the wood, boiling it in a bath of water and "food industry" chemicals, then hot-pressing the material to increase the hydrogen bonds between molecules, significantly increasing its density.

At the end of the process, the wood is left with a strength-to-weight ratio "higher than that of most structural metals and alloys," according to the journal Nature.

InventWood CEO Alex Lau said that Superwood could allow the creation of buildings that are four times lighter than current structures. This would make them more resistant to earthquakes and be easier on the foundations, which should result in faster and easier construction.

Lau added that despite being so much stronger and lighter than the regular thing, Superwood still looks and acts just like normal wood.

InventWood initially plans to use Superwood for external applications such as decking and cladding. It hopes to expand production to interior applications such as wall paneling, flooring and home furniture sometime next year. Lau said Superwood could replace the metal components in furniture, including the screws, nails, and joints, resulting in a product that is not only stronger but also lighter.

Lau said that the end goal is for an entire building to be made of Superwood.

Some other impressive facts about Superwood include it being 20 times stronger than regular wood, 10 times more resistant to dents, impervious to fungi and insects, and boasting the highest rating in standard fire resistance tests. The creation process works on any kind of wooden material, so it's expected to lead to more efficient use of wood.

There are some caveats, though. Superwood does cost more than regular wood and it has a larger manufacturing carbon footprint. But Lau said that compared to the manufacturing of steel, the material it is competing with, the carbon emissions are 90% lower.

We've already seen wood that can somewhat replicate the strength of steel beams and concrete. "Mass timber" construction technology has led to Ikea-style wooden skyscrapers appearing around the world, including the 25-story Ascent tower in Milwaukee.