What just happened? The ongoing lawsuit over Tencent's "not a Horizon Zero Dawn clone, honest" game Light of Motiram is getting uglier. Sony has responded to the Chinese firm's defense by calling it "nonsense." It added that Tencent is playing a "shell game" to avoid liability, and that the damage to the Horizon brand has already been done.

Sony launched a lawsuit against Tencent over Light of Motiram back in July. The move came as no surprise, given that the game looks so similar to the Horizon series that most people assumed it was a new franchise entry or DLC from Guerrilla Games.

Sony accused Tencent of copyright and trademark infringement for copying Horizon's mechanics, graphics, style, and even Aloy's Focus device.

Tencent responded with what could be described as an interesting defense. Filing a motion to dismiss, it said that as Motiram isn't set for launch until the fourth quarter of 2027, some or all of Sony's alleged infringements might not appear in the final release; therefore, the case isn't "ripe." But then Tencent did alter the game's Steam page and add the release date after Sony launched its suit.

Tencent also claimed that Sony is trying to monopolize game genres and "time-honored" tropes that have been around for years and which appear in many titles. It noted that Horizon Lead Artist Jan-Bart van Beek revealed in a NoClip documentary that the game was initially paused because of its similarity to 2013's Enslaved: Odyssey to the West.

Tencent also claimed that there's a lack of jurisdiction over China's Tencent Holdings – the parent of the company developing the game, which has yet to be served.

Now, The Game Post has spotted a 35-page court filing from Sony that urges the court to reject Tencent's "nonsense."

"Tencent remarkably contends SIE's claims are unripe because – despite having announced and continuously promoted its game for months – Tencent (purportedly) delayed Light of Motiram's release until 2027 after SIE sued," the complaint reads. "This is nonsense. The damage is done – and it continues."

Sony also said that Tencent is playing a "shell game" with its brands and entities – Aurora Studios, Level Infinite, and Proxima Beta – but added that the tech giant remains "at the helm."

"Tencent tried to shield Defendants that it owns and/or controls from service of process and now seeks to escape jurisdiction over the parent entity, Tencent Holdings," the filing reads.

Sony said Light of Motiram jeopardizes Horizon's continued success, including current expansion plans for the franchise. It has asked the court to deny Tencent's motion to dismiss.

Sony's original complaint revealed that Tencent pitched the idea of a game set in the Horizon universe at the 2024 Game Developers Conference, but it failed to mention that it started developing Light of Motiram in 2023. Sony rejected the idea, yet Tencent continued developing its imitator.