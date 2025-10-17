The big picture: Grand Theft Auto VI is arguably the most anticipated game in recent memory and could very well become the most successful ever published, if Rockstar plays its cards right. Much of the title's success could hinge on its asking price and whether or not gamers perceive the developer as being too greedy with the ask.

For those not up to speed, rumors suggest the game could debut as high as $100 for the standard edition. While that would result in a nice premium for Rockstar on a per-game basis over the current $70 sweet spot for AAA titles, the plan could actually backfire if it were to result in significantly fewer sales overall.

According to a recent survey from MIDiA Research that was seen by IGN, that's exactly what would happen if Rockstar goes with the rumored $100 price point. The survey of more than 2,000 US consumers revealed that a $70 price point would result in maximum revenue for the game maker, and that a $100 per unit price would lead to fewer sales and less overall revenue.

"A $100 price point would actually leave money on the table," the firm's head of data, Perry Gresham, told IGN.

Overall, the survey found that nearly 60 percent of consumers expressed at least some interest in purchasing the game. Launching at the optimal $69.99 price point, the firm estimates that around 8.6 percent of the US adult population might buy the game – resulting in 22.9 million copies sold and about $1.6 billion in revenue.

Should Rockstar play it safe and price the game at $69.99, there's always the potential to make additional revenue from higher-priced premium editions. Diehard GTA fans would no doubt pay double that price or even more in exchange for some fun collectibles.

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. There's no official word yet about a PC release but according to Corsair Gaming, it may only be a season or two behind the console launch.