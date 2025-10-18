In brief: AMD's 9900X3D has been an awkward middle child between the lauded 9800X3D and the flagship 9950X3D. However, a recent sale might make the CPU worth considering for users who want to save money on a 12-core 3D V-Cache processor.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering AMD's Ryzen 9 9900X3D for just $499, a $100 discount that improves its value proposition compared to the processors ranked immediately above and below it. The deal echoes the ongoing offer for MSI's two-fan Nvidia RTX 5070.

Under its $599 MSRP, the 12-core 9900X3D usually isn't worth considering. It falls too far behind the 16-core 9950X3D, which TechSpot rated the best high-end productivity CPU, and doesn't run far enough ahead of the 8-core Ryzen 7 9800X3D, considered the current gaming CPU king.

However, at just $499, the 9900X3D now costs $150 less than the 9950X3D's current $649 offering and $200 less than its $699 MSRP. Furthermore, it is now only $50 more expensive than the $449 9800X3D.

The three high-end 3D V-Cache-enabled CPUs are excellent for gaming. In Battlefield 6, for example, they all maintain a commanding lead over every Intel chip.

Although the 9900X3D's gaming performance closely resembles the cheaper and more popular 9800X3D, its additional cores provide a significant boost in multi-core productivity tasks. Apps such as 7-Zip, Affinity Photo, Blender, and Cinebench run substantially faster, making the 9900X3D an attractive balance between work and gaming at $499.

Zen 6, AMD's successor to the current CPU lineup, is expected to arrive no sooner than the middle of next year. Rumors indicate that it won't overhaul the Ryzen 9000 series' design but could provide noticeable performance enhancements, with more cores per CCD. The high-end models, utilizing TSMC's N2X process node, could achieve clock speeds between 6.4GHz and 7GHz.

Meanwhile, a recent Amazon deal also increased the value of another normally mediocre component with an all-time low price of $499 – Nvidia's RTX 5070. The GPU's limited VRAM capacity and similar performance to its predecessor made it hard to recommend earlier this year, but dropping $50 below its MSRP has made the graphics card significantly cheaper than its overpriced rivals. A newer model with more VRAM, the 5070 Super, is expected to emerge in the middle of 2026.