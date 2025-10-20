Recap: 8BitDo has introduced a new collection celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Nintendo Entertainment System. The original NES (known as the Family Computer, or Famicom for short, in Japan) launched in New York City on October 18, 1985. Nintendo eventually expanded availability to Los Angeles the following February before a full-scale North American launch in September 1986.

Nintendo took a cautious approach with the console's launch, and rightfully so. The video game crash of 1983 was fresh on everyone's mind and the industry's future was still very much uncertain. In fact, that's one of the reasons Nintendo named the console an entertainment system and not a gaming platform – so consumers wouldn't perceive it as just another video game machine destined for failure. Remarkably, the gamble paid off.

The NES40 collection consists of the Ultimate 2 Bluetooth – N40 Edition controller, the Retro 68 Keyboard – N40 Edition, and the Retro Cube 2 Speaker – N Edition. All are inspired by the look and feel of the original NES, and are available to pre-order now.

The Bluetooth controller looks especially interesting, and includes a themed docking station, a retro receiver, four joystick caps, and a travel case. It is compatible with the Nintendo Switch 1/2, Windows platforms, and the original NES using the retro receiver.

8BitDo will also include its 8BitBot, a keychain styled after Nintendo's R.O.B. accessory, with every NES40 Edition set. Optionally, you can buy the keychain on its own for $9.99.

Pricing is set at $79.99 for the controller, $49.99 for the speaker, and a steep $499.99 for the keyboard. Launch dates vary, too: the gamepad drops on November 18, the speaker on December 12, and the keyboard sometime in January 2026.

Fortunately, a more affordable alternative for the keyboard does exist. The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard looks a lot like the N40 Edition, but will only ding your wallet for $79.99. It utilizes different mechanical switches and has a smaller battery but considering the price difference, the tradeoffs could be worth it to some.