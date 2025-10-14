The big picture: Microsoft is officially ending mainstream support for Windows 10 today, which means millions of devices still running the older OS will no longer receive new features, security updates, or technical assistance. However, all Windows 10 PCs will remain fully functional for now, and most apps and services are expected to continue supporting the legacy OS for at least a while longer.

Following the end of official support, users have three options to continue receiving security updates on their PCs. The simplest approach is upgrading to Windows 11, but Microsoft's strict hardware requirements mean that many perfectly capable Windows 10 devices cannot legally update to the latest OS.

The upgrade officially requires a processor with TPM 2.0 support, making Windows 11 only compatible with Intel 8th-generation or newer Core processors, AMD Ryzen 2000 series or newer, or Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 or newer.

Other requirements include at least 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and Secure Boot enabled. PCs still using BIOS with an MBR partition will need to convert to UEFI with GPT to be eligible for the upgrade.

Users who are unable or unwilling to switch to Windows 11 can enroll in Microsoft's Extended Security Updates program, which will deliver critical security patches for Windows 10 devices until October 13, 2026. The service carries a one-time fee of $30, although OneDrive users can receive it for free. Extended security updates can also be redeemed using 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points.

Older PCs that do not meet Windows 11's official requirements can be upgraded using third-party tools such as Rufus and Flyoobe, which allow users to bypass TPM and Secure Boot restrictions. While Rufus is the default choice for enthusiasts installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware, Flyoobe has been gaining popularity recently due to its ease of use and small footprint.

Released in 2015 as an upgrade over the widely criticized Windows 8 / 8.1, Windows 10 quickly became a favorite among gamers and mainstream PC users. The OS still retains a large fan base, with many longtime users stubbornly refusing to switch to Windows 11.

According to Statcounter, Windows 10 regained market share in August 2025, rising to 45.53 percent of the Windows market from 42.88 percent in July. Even Windows 7 saw a slight rebound, climbing from two percent to 3.59 percent. Meanwhile, Windows 11 fell from 53.51 percent to 49 percent, though it remains the most widely used Windows version globally.