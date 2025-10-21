In brief: E-reader manufacturer Boox is launching an international version of its phone-sized Palma 2 Pro e-paper display. Boasting features such as 5G dual-SIM and stylus support, along with Android 15 as its OS and Google Play access, the device offers functionality beyond most standard e-readers.

Onyx Boox recently launched two versions of the Boox P6 Pro series in China. There's only one model for the global release, which is called the Boox Palma 2 Pro.

The device features a phone-sized 6.13-inch Kaleido 3 e-paper display with a black-and-white resolution of 824 x 1,648 (300 PPI). It can also show up to 4,096 colors at a resolution of 412 x 824 and 150 PPI. There's an adjustable-temperature front light and the screen is protected by a layer of glass.

The 175g Boox Palma 2 Pro features 5G connectivity, allowing users to go online when no Wi-Fi connection is available. There's a hybrid SIM card slot letting you pick between having two SIM cards or one SIM and a microSD.

While the device is limited to data-only SIMs, it has a receiver above the display, two microphones, and a speaker, meaning communications apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger can still be used.

On the software side, the e-reader uses Android 15 for its operating system, and it comes with Google Play Store pre-installed, offering plenty of apps to try.

Internally, there's an octo-core BSR processor, 8GB of RAM, Bluetooth 5.1, and 128GB of storage that can be upgraded to 2TB via a microSD card. You also get a 16MP rear camera and LED flash, 3,950mAh battery, and a USB-C port that supports OTG or use as an audio jack.

Other features include a power button with integrated fingerprint reader, a G-sensor for auto rotation, volume/page-turn buttons, and a smart button. It has a water-repellent design, too.

The Boox Palma 2 Pro can be pre-ordered now ahead of its November 7 release. Both the black and white models cost $399.99/€399.99. It's bundled with a magnetic protective case, but the InkSense Plus Stylus adds another $45.99 to the price.

Earlier this year, Boox introduced a version of its Mira Pro e-ink PC monitor that displays colors, the Mira Pro Color.