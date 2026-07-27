First look: Boox is moving into the tiny e-reader segment with the Picco, a new model in its Tile lineup that appears designed to challenge Xteink's pocketable devices. Boox has confirmed the Picco is in development and said it will come at an accessible price point, but it has not disclosed it's full specs, pricing, or a release date.

The Picco has a 3.97-inch front-lit black-and-white e-paper display, along with expandable storage via an SD card slot. Those features place it in the ultra-compact category that Xteink has helped popularize, where the appeal is less about general-purpose features and more about being able to carry a dedicated reading device small enough to disappear into a pocket.

Xteink has already staked out this niche with devices that are small enough to attach to the back of a phone with MagSafe. Boox has not said whether the Picco will support anything similar, which leaves one of the category's defining conveniences unresolved.

The design is still not fully clear. A promotional image seems to show physical buttons, but it's unknown whether the Picco will be button-only or also include a touchscreen. That distinction will likely be important in a device this small because the control method will affect its speed and ease of use.

Software could also set the Picco apart. According to Good E-Reader, the Picco is likely to use a minimal tiled interface limited to basic apps such as NeoReader, a music player, and a podcast player. If that turns out to be accurate, it would make the device more like a focused reading tool than the Android-powered Boox Palma or a general-purpose e-paper gadget.

The Picco suggests Boox sees enough demand for tiny e-readers to justify a product line built around them. For now, the key question is whether the company is aiming to match Xteink on portability, beat it on price, or offer a more restrained software experience that appeals to readers who want less device and more reading.

Boox's timing also suggests it sees room for a lower-cost option in a market segment still taking shape. The company is not just reacting to Xteink's hardware; it's also testing whether a smaller, more limited reader can win users who want portability without the complexity of a larger device.