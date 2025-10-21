WTF?! If anyone's ever said that your photographs look like s**t, point out that Kohler makes a $600 toilet-mounted camera designed solely for photographing human waste. But the device has an important purpose: offering a way of monitoring your body's health, using the power of AI, of course.

Kohler Health, a new division from home products company Kohler, has launched its first product, the Dekoda. The system consists of a sensor/camera device containing a removable battery, a wall-mounted authenticator remote, and a magnetic charging pad.

Dekoda can be mounted to most toilet rims without tools, with the camera located inside the rim and pointing down toward your toilet's contents. If you're worried about any dangly bits being caught on camera, Kohler says the device's "discreet optics" see down the toilet and nowhere else.

Kohler Health says the images it captures, combined with its validated machine-learning algorithms, offer valuable insights into your health and wellness. The optical sensors can, for example, use spectroscopy to observe how light interacts with your waste.

Analyzing your liquid and solid waste can reveal details about gut health, hydration, and more. It can also discreetly notify users if blood is detected in the bowl.

To ensure privacy and peace of mind for guests, there's the option of enabling Bluetooth fingerprint authorization on the remote. This can also be used to differentiate between which house members' waste is being examined.

All encrypted data is shared with the Kohler Health app so users can check everything from the shape, frequency, and consistency of their waste. The results can suggest dietary changes, the need to hydrate more, or the need to be checked out by a doctor.

Health and well-being are undoubtedly important, but $600 is certainly a big investment to make. Moreover, the data collected through the Kohler Health app is accessible only via a Kohler Health membership that costs $6.99 per month or $70 per year for single users. There's also a family plan that covers up to five users and costs $12.99 per month or $130 per year.