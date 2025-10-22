What we know so far: Whether a foldable iPad ultimately ships will hinge on Apple's ability to balance weight, durability, and cost within a design that complements its existing product ecosystem. For now, development continues quietly in Cupertino, even as some engineers question whether the company's vision for a flexible, laptop-sized tablet can be achieved in the near future.

Apple's plan to develop a large foldable iPad – its most ambitious reimagining of the tablet since the product first launched in 2010 – has reportedly encountered major engineering challenges that could delay its debut until 2029, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg.

The device, in development for several years, was originally slated for release in 2028. Sources involved in the project said the biggest obstacles are its overall weight, the complexity of its 18-inch foldable OLED display, and limitations in current component technology. Apple declined to comment on the details of the project, which is internally codenamed J312.

The tablet features a foldable screen being developed in partnership with Samsung Display, Apple's longtime supplier of iPhone and iPad panels. Engineers are working to minimize the crease typically visible on foldable screens, using techniques similar to those planned for Apple's forthcoming foldable iPhone. The display employs OLED technology, allowing for thinner panels with richer color reproduction and deeper blacks compared to traditional LCDs.

When closed, early prototypes resemble a MacBook, featuring an aluminum enclosure on both sides and no external screen. When opened, the device unfolds to roughly the size of a 13-inch laptop. Instead of a physical keyboard or trackpad, the lower half of the screen serves as a virtual touch interface.

This combination of high-resolution, large-surface OLED panels and a reinforced hinge mechanism has made the prototypes significantly heavier than conventional tablets. Test models reportedly weigh around 3.5 pounds, close to a MacBook Pro, compared with about 1.3 pounds for the current 13-inch iPad Pro.

Cost presents another major challenge. Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,299, but the foldable model's component expenses could push its retail price to between $3,000 and $3,900, depending on manufacturing yields. The display alone is said to cost nearly three times as much as the OLED panels used in today's iPads. Apple is reportedly exploring ways to reduce those costs before committing to mass production.

People familiar with Apple's internal discussions have compared the prototype to Huawei's MateBook Fold, an 18-inch foldable tablet released earlier this year in China for about $3,400. That model weighs roughly a pound less than Apple's current test units and offers similar functionality, a benchmark that Apple engineers reportedly view as both a target and a cautionary example of consumer expectations in the high-priced foldable category.

The foldable iPad is one of several initiatives aimed at expanding Apple's hardware lineup beyond incremental updates. The company recently introduced its first new iPhone design in years – the iPhone Air, a thinner $999 model – and continues to explore new product categories such as smart glasses and a tabletop robotic home interface.

But insiders say the foldable tablet's future remains uncertain. Apple is known for shelving projects that fail to meet its technical or profitability goals, as it did with its long-running electric car program earlier this decade.

Image credit: MacRumors