What we know so far: Apple CEOs Steve Jobs and Tim Cook had long opposed touchscreen controls for Macs, but recent reports and updates have hinted that the capability is on the horizon. With an M6-powered MacBook Pro expected to emerge later this year, a new macOS 27 feature might have finally confirmed touchscreen support.

Prominent tipster Instant Digital recently stated that he is "100%" certain the next MacBook Pro model will feature a touchscreen, reversing Apple's stance regarding vertical touchscreens. The claim follows earlier reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that the company plans to release the next major MacBook Pro revision later this year.

Testers also recently discovered a new feature in the macOS 27 developer preview that indicates Apple has fully optimized the operating system's interface to accommodate touchscreen controls – namely, full touchscreen support for Sidecar.

Sidecar has long enabled users to turn an iPad into a second display for a Mac. However, support for the iPad's touchscreen on macOS 26 and earlier is limited to the Apple Pencil, the Mac Touch Bar, and a few basic touch gestures. Vibe coding enthusiast BLCNYY recently shared a video clip in which he scrolled through the Settings app and interacted with multiple user interface elements using only his finger.

The late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs once claimed that touchscreens on laptops and desktop monitors felt uncomfortable to use, and his successor, Tim Cook, later echoed the comments. However, giving iPadOS 26 a more macOS-like interface might have been the first step toward making the latter fully touchscreen-compatible.

Although Apple released upgraded MacBook Pro models featuring the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors earlier this year, additional models with more dramatic revisions are expected in the coming months. Gurman previously reported that they will feature a new M6 SoC built on a 2nm process and an OLED touchscreen. The new display design will reportedly replace the notch with a Dynamic Island that is smaller than the iPhone's while retaining similar functionality.

Furthermore, the new MacBook Pro might not be a Pro model at all, but rather the debut of a "MacBook Ultra" lineup. Apple may extend the "Ultra" moniker from the Apple Watch Ultra to its other product lines. For example, the company might name its long-rumored first foldable smartphone the iPhone Ultra.

With a touchscreen and 2nm chips, the MacBook Ultra would almost certainly be significantly more expensive than the latest MacBook Pro, which already climbs well past the $2,000 mark. Unfortunately, it is not expected to be a 2-in-1, as Apple intends to keep the MacBook and iPad product lines separate for now.