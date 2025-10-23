In a nutshell: The fifth and final season of Netflix's hit original series Stranger Things is just around the corner, and the streaming giant has finalized what can only be described as a curious release schedule. Fans of the series will have the option to take in the final episode at home or in theaters, but the entirety of the season will be released in three batches rather than all at once.

The first season of Stranger Things premiered on July 15, 2016, and was an instant success. In the near decade that's since passed, fans have watched the cast transform from kids into literal adults as they battle the forces of evil from the Upside Down. The show has had its ups and downs, as you'd expect, and seemingly ended on a high note with the conclusion of season four.

The Duffer brothers, the duo behind the series, have at least one more installment in store for fans.

Season five, which promises to be the last, is a bit of a mess as it relates to the launch schedule. Netflix is splitting the eight episodes up into three batches. Part one will drop on November 26 followed by a second serving on December 25. The final episode, running more than two hours in length, will premiere on December 31 at 5 pm Pacific on Netflix and in more than 350 theaters across the US and Canada. The theatrical release will be short-lived, however, running only through January 1, 2026.

Given the release schedule, some believe the show's events will take place around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day, but that's only speculation at this point.

What we do know for certain is that season five will take place in the fall of 1987, roughly a year after the events of season four. Hawkins remains scarred by the opening of the Rifts, but the mission remains unchanged: find and kill Vecna.

The hope, as with any good show, is that its creators will keep their hands off it once complete. Far too often, we see spin-offs and prequels ruin an otherwise excellent story. Will history repeat itself with Stranger Things, or will the Duffer brothers and the adventure they created leave a lasting legacy?