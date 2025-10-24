Forward-looking: Nike aims to blend advanced technology with traditional fitness apparel and sportswear. Among the company's most intriguing innovations is a new piece of assistive technology designed to enhance the physical abilities of athletes. You just need a body to be an athlete, Nike said, underscoring its belief that athleticism is for everyone.

Nike is introducing Project Amplify after years of testing in collaboration with its robotics partner Dephy and hundreds of athletes. Now, the US apparel giant wants to bring this innovative footwear system to market as a consumer product, something that everyday people – not just elite – athletes can buy and use in their daily lives.

According to Nike, Project Amplify is the world's first powered footwear technology. The device assists the wearer while running or walking, allowing them to move a bit faster and farther with less effort. Early testers said the system "feels like part of their body," describing it as a natural extension of their movement.

Nike says Project Amplify is designed to help everyday athletes – people who can already run a mile in about 10 to 12 minutes – by making activities like walking, jogging, or climbing hills easier. The company emphasizes that Amplify is a first-generation assistive product, not a tool for competitive sports.

In effect, Nike has engineered a second set of calf muscles, with users reporting that even uphill movement can feel as effortless as walking on level ground.

Project Amplify was designed by the Nike Sport Research Lab, where researchers built the device using well-established motion algorithms. The system consists of three main components: a lightweight but powerful motor, a drive belt, and a rechargeable cuff battery. The battery integrates seamlessly with the carbon-fiber-plated running shoe that comes with the device, although the shoes can also be worn without the full system.

Nike compares Amplify's potential appeal for joggers and other "athletes" to electric bikes, which have made urban commuting easier and more enjoyable. Just as electric bikes have transformed city riding, Project Amplify is designed to reduce the effort of walking or running in everyday scenarios.

The device was extensively tested over several years in both outdoor and indoor NSRL environments. More than 400 athletes participated, covering over 2.4 million steps – equivalent to roughly 12,000 laps around the 200-meter NSRL track. Amplify went through nine iterations, although Nike admits that the hardware design is still evolving.

The project remains in its testing phase, though plans to sell Amplify's ankle exoskeleton to sportswear customers are already in motion. Nike emphasizes that if you have a body, you are effectively an athlete – but it seems likely the company will eventually market Amplify to "serious" athletes as well.

Finally, Nike said Amplify is part of a broader push to integrate technology into sportswear. The company is developing additional high-tech products, including Aero-FIT, a new cooling solution; Nike Mind, a neuroscience-based footwear line; and Therma-FIT Air Milano, performance outerwear designed to regulate body temperature without layering multiple garments.