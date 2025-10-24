Why it matters: Amazon's revamped Luna game streaming service has arrived, allowing Prime members to play the likes of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle completely free. Amazon has also added GameNight to Luna, a collection of 25 local multiplayer games designed for bringing friends and family together for some living-room co-op fun. And Snoop Dogg, strangely.

It sounds as if Amazon is hoping to reignite interest in similar digital party games that experienced a boost in popularity during Covid times. Up to 16 players, depending on the title, can take part in GameNight by scanning a QR code on the screen and using their smartphone as a controller.

GameNight will feature exclusive games designed by Amazon Game Studios. The first of these certainly sounds interesting: Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg. It's described as an AI-powered voice-driven improv game where players take turns inventing absurd characters, spinning wild stories, and doing anything it takes to defend their testimonies in front of Judge Snoop Dogg.

Beyond trying to appeal to Judge Dogg, players can try Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, Tetris Effect, Ultimate Chicken Horse, Cluedo, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Angry Birds Flock Party, and Are You Smarter than a 5th Grade, among many others.

In addition to these party games, there are a number of big AAA titles available for Prime members to stream, including Hogwarts Legacy and TopSpin 2K25.

Any players who want to access a larger library of games on the streaming service can subscribe to Luna Premium, previously called Luna+, for $9.99 per month. Its titles includes EA Sports FC 25, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Batman: Arkham Knight – those titles don't sound as enticing as some of the newer ones available on the basic Luna service, admittedly.

Like all streaming services, the quality you experience is hugely dependent on your internet connection. The streaming resolution is limited to 1080p, too, which is the same as Nvidia GeForce Now's free tier – and you have to own those titles to play them.

Amazon will be hoping the revamped Luna acts as a nice extra perk that attracts more Prime subscribers. It might be less appealing to hardcore gamers – though it could be a good way to try a game before buying it – but a family and friends games night might prove to be a winner.