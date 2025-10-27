TL;DR: AMD has quietly introduced at least nine laptop processors based on the older Zen 2 and Zen 3+ architectures. Their specifications closely match existing SKUs, indicating these are likely rebadged parts rather than genuinely new designs.

According to tipster Gray (@Olrak29_), the Zen 2 lineup includes four SKUs: Ryzen 5 40, Ryzen 3 30, Athlon Gold 20, and Athlon Silver 10. The Zen 3+ parts include Ryzen 7 170, Ryzen 7 160, Ryzen 5 150, Ryzen 5 130, and Ryzen 3 110. All SKUs feature RDNA 2 integrated graphics.

The official specifications indicate that the Ryzen 5 40 is a rebrand of the Ryzen 5 7520U, while the Ryzen 3 30 corresponds to the Ryzen 3 7320U. The Athlon Gold 20 and Athlon Silver 10 are similarly rebadged versions of the Athlon Gold 7220U and Athlon Silver 7120U.

The Zen 3+ lineup also consists of rebranded chips. The Ryzen 7 170 corresponds to the Ryzen 7 7735HS, while the Ryzen 7 160 is identical to the Ryzen 7 7735U. Among the mid- and lower-tier parts, the Ryzen 5 150, Ryzen 5 130, and Ryzen 3 110 are rebrands of the Ryzen 5 7535HS, Ryzen 5 7535U, and Ryzen 3 7335U, respectively.

– Gray (@Olrak29_) October 26, 2025

AMD has not officially announced the new chips, but product pages are now live on the company website, signaling that the company doesn't want to draw too much attention to the rebadging. Notebook and 2-in-1 makers will replace the older parts with the rebadged SKUs over the next few months.

It is worth noting that AMD isn't the only company marketing leftover silicon with new names. Earlier this year, Intel introduced the Core 5 120 and 120F desktop CPUs, which are essentially rebranded versions of the Core i5 12400 and 1200F. Unlike the latest AMD parts, which retain identical specifications to their predecessors, the rebadged Intel chips feature a 100 MHz higher boost clock and a slightly lower maximum turbo power rating.

Alongside the Zen 2 and Zen 3+ mobile processors, AMD is reportedly preparing a new Zen 4 desktop CPU. The unannounced Ryzen 5 7000X3D surfaced following a premature listing by British electronics retailer West Cost UK, suggesting AMD aims to expand its popular 3D V-Cache lineup to more mainstream consumers. While the listing revealed no specifications, online reports speculate the 7500X3D could resemble the existing 7600X3D, with six cores, 12 threads, and 96 MB of L3 cache, though likely with lower clock speeds than the current SKU.