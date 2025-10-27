Editor's take: Microsoft 365 has provided Redmond with a steady stream of cloud-based revenue since 2010 (the productivity suite formerly known as Office 365). Now it's also become a vehicle for Microsoft's AI ambitions – and, potentially, its legal trouble. Australian regulators say the company crossed the line when it used the platform's dominance to push customers toward Copilot, arguing that the way Microsoft bundled (and priced) its AI assistant may have misled millions of users.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) is taking Microsoft to the country's federal court. The agency is suing Microsoft Australia and Microsoft Corporation, alleging that the company misled approximately 2.7 million Australian customers over subscription price changes and alternative renewal options.

The dispute dates back to October 31, 2024, when Microsoft notified its subscribers that the Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans would integrate the Copilot chatbot. To continue using the cloud service, customers had to accept the integration and pay a higher price; otherwise, they were asked to cancel their subscription.

The ACCC has described this forced choice as misleading or deceptive, noting that customers actually had a third, previously undisclosed option: the Microsoft 365 Personal or Family Classic plans. These plans retained all the features of the original subscriptions, were significantly cheaper, and did not include Copilot integration.

Microsoft made no explicit reference to the "Classic" plans without Copilot, the ACCC said, and only offered them to customers who were about to cancel their Microsoft 365 subscriptions. The Australian regulator provided a damning screenshot showing Microsoft's behavior and is now accusing the company of deliberately hiding the Classic plans to promote Copilot integration.

"The Microsoft Office apps included in 365 subscriptions are essential in many people's lives and given there are limited substitutes to the bundled package, cancelling the subscription is a decision many would not make lightly," the ACCC said.

The organization collected a significant number of complaints and consumer reports, as well as user comments from online forums such as Reddit. The ACCC is now seeking punitive measures against Microsoft, which could include penalties, injunctions, or other undisclosed costs. In a worst-case scenario, Microsoft could be required to pay up to 30 percent of the revenue collected during the alleged unlawful conduct.

After being hit with the ACCC lawsuit, Microsoft stated that consumer trust and transparency remain its top priorities. The company emphasized its constructive engagement with regulatory agencies, despite ongoing scrutiny from antitrust authorities worldwide. Copilot is now an integral part of every Microsoft 365 installation, except for customers in the European Union.