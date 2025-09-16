Something NOT to look forward to: Microsoft is intensifying its efforts to make Copilot a ubiquitous presence on PCs. The AI chatbot will now be installed by default with every Microsoft 365 subscription, although some conditions may still apply.

Microsoft is rolling out an advanced deployment of the Copilot app, which will soon become an integral part of the Microsoft 365 suite. Windows devices with Microsoft 365 desktop client apps installed will be affected by the change, the company announced. The installation will occur in the background, so it should not disrupt user activity.

According to Microsoft's plan, the Copilot deployment will begin in fall 2025. Redmond describes the AI service as a tool to boost productivity within the Microsoft 365 suite. The chatbot provides a single access point for exclusive Copilot features available to Microsoft 365 customers, including search, chat, agent-based AIs, and more.

Users can access M365's Copilot through various platforms including a dedicated web app, a desktop application for both Windows and Mac, or a mobile app for Android and iOS devices. This new mandatory deployment will make Copilot a core part of the default Microsoft 365 installation, regardless of customer preferences.

Redmond warns that the new experience will not affect Microsoft 365 customers in the European Economic Area, who will continue to receive a more privacy-focused experience, as usual. Users and system administrators from other parts of the world may, of course, choose to revert to the previous Copilot-free experience by customizing the "Modern App Settings" in the M365 Apps Admin Center.

Windows 11 users running the Pro edition of the operating system can also disable the Copilot deployment – and the entire Copilot experience – by turning the feature off through the system's Group Policy Editor. Alternatively, all Windows 11 users can modify the Windows Registry to achieve the same result.

Microsoft is actively pushing for wider adoption of its Copilot apps and services. In August, the company introduced AI-powered Copilot features in Excel, cautioning users that Copilot can "hallucinate" and provide entirely inaccurate results.

The new M365 Copilot deployment may be linked to the recently introduced SCOOBE nagging screen, which is designed to remind customers of upcoming payment or subscription renewals.