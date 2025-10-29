The big picture: EA's ambitious adoption of generative artificial intelligence has become a flashpoint for debate within the company and across the video game industry, revealing a stark divide between enthusiastic executives and wary employees over the evolving role of AI in game development and corporate workflows.

In recent months, leadership at Electronic Arts, the publisher behind popular game franchises such as The Sims and Madden NFL, has intensified calls for its nearly 15,000 employees to incorporate AI into daily operations.

Initiatives include using generative AI for coding, concept art, and even sensitive managerial tasks, with internal documents outlining expectations for staff to complete multiple training modules and use tools like the company's chatbot ReefGPT as a "thought partner."

The push is part of EA's broader strategy to streamline workflows and boost productivity amid mounting financial pressure, as net income declined 9.4% in the last fiscal year and fell 28% in the final quarter.

The company's renewed focus on AI also follows its $55 billion acquisition by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, alongside Silver Lake and Affinity Partners. The new ownership group has reportedly pushed for greater efficiency, with insiders saying the technology's rollout is partly aimed at reducing operational costs and meeting investor expectations for leaner production across EA's global studios.

Despite this corporate enthusiasm, responses from EA's workforce have been mixed, at times even amounting to open defiance, according to multiple employees who spoke anonymously to Business Insider.

Memes circulating among staff satirize executive demands for "AI" solutions without clear direction, highlighting the disconnect. Employees describe how generative AI frequently produces flawed code and hallucinations that require manual correction, complicating their workflow rather than simplifying it.

These concerns have been intensified by expectations that creative employees train AI models on their own work, raising fears about job security among character artists and level designers.

The tension at EA reflects broader shifts in the video game industry, where AI adoption has paralleled significant workforce reductions. Approximately 14,600 jobs were eliminated from game studios in 2024, part of a wider contraction following pandemic-era growth. According to Aldora Intelligence, industry employment dropped by about 9% over two years, to roughly 318,000 worldwide from a peak of 350,000.

For some, the impact of AI is already tangible. A recently laid-off EA employee told Business Insider that AI automated key aspects of his role, specifically summarizing playtester feedback – an advance he suspects contributed to his redundancy this spring.

Executives remain bullish on the technology. Surveys show 87% of corporate leaders at firms with significant annual revenue use AI daily, compared to only 27% of employees. The divide is mirrored in perception: 92% of C-suite respondents expect AI to enhance productivity, yet 40% of employees report heavier workloads due to new tools. TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz summed up the dichotomy, commenting that "It's a problem when the dogs won't eat the dog food."

AI is not new to games; computer-controlled characters have long been a staple in titles. However, generative AI presents unique challenges, prompting ethical debates within creative fields. In a recent survey of 3,000 game developers, nearly one-third reported that generative AI negatively impacted the sector – a 12-point increase from the previous year – alongside rising concern over issues such as IP theft, energy consumption, and algorithmic bias.

The company's chairman and CEO, Andrew Wilson, addressed the existential role of AI in EA's future, telling investors, "AI in its different forms has always been central to this creative journey… It's the very core of our business." Nonetheless, EA's annual SEC filing this year acknowledged significant risks, warning that AI could present social and ethical risks, legal complications, and reputational harm if not managed properly.

Wider meta-analysis supports the view that employees prefer human involvement in highly personalized or creative tasks but are willing to accept AI for jobs where technical capabilities outperform people or where customization matters less. "Where work is highly personalized, identity-laden, or creative, employees want a human in the loop," Jackson G. Lu, MIT Sloan School of Management, said.

Lu recommends deploying AI first for tasks like numeric estimation or forecasting, then gradually integrating it into creative tasks while maintaining human oversight. "Get the fit right, and even AI skeptics become power users," he said.